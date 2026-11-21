A tanker caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz on Friday after being struck off the coast of Oman. The incident underscored how dangerous the world's most important oil chokepoint remains, nearly nine months after the conflict with Iran began.

The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations agency, which monitors shipping security in the region, said an outbound tanker was hit by an unknown projectile about 8 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman. The ship caught fire. No casualties or environmental damage were reported.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards gave a different account, saying the tanker had struck a mine. The cause could not be independently verified.

Iranian media also reported that a missile struck Qeshm Island, an Iranian island inside the strait. Details on that incident were limited.

How the crisis began

The strait, a narrow passage between Iran and Oman that normally carries about a fifth of the world's oil, has been at the center of the conflict since Feb. 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Tehran responded by closing the waterway to what it called "hostile" shipping.

Iran has since required ships to obtain transit permits through a body it calls the Persian Gulf Strait Authority. On Nov. 10, Iranian officials said the strait would not reopen until the United States meets Tehran's conditions.

US says routes are clear

Washington has pushed back. U.S. Central Command said on Oct. 25 that the main shipping lanes had been cleared of mines and that more than 3,000 vessels had crossed with U.S. support.

President Donald Trump has said the military campaign is effectively over and that Navy escorts are working. A third U.S. aircraft carrier has now arrived in the region, according to market and media reports.

Traffic numbers tell a mixed story

How much shipping is actually moving depends on which data source is used.

The International Monetary Fund's PortWatch tracker recorded just two transits on Nov. 15, against a pre-crisis baseline of about 85 a day.

The tracking site hormuz.now, which counts ships visible on the Automatic Identification System, shows an average of about 5.7 transits a day over the past week. That is roughly 7% of normal.

UKMTO has estimated that overall traffic is running about 65% below pre-war levels.

The gap appears to come largely from so-called "dark" transits. These are ships, often under U.S. escort, that switch off their tracking transponders to avoid being targeted. The advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran has estimated that U.S.-facilitated dark transits averaged about 27.7 vessels a day.

Human and financial cost

The toll on seafarers has been heavy. The International Maritime Organization has counted 138 maritime incidents and 25 seafarer deaths in the region since the war began.

The cost of passage has also climbed. U.S. official Hung Cao said this week that insurance for a single transit had reached $64 million, Al Jazeera reported.

Those costs have pushed some shipowners to avoid the route entirely, while others rely on government-backed insurance and naval escorts.

Market impact

Friday's tanker fire helped lift oil prices off their lows. Brent crude settled at $92.57 a barrel, up 0.64%, though it still posted its third straight weekly loss as Gulf supplies continue to recover.

Energy analysts say the market has become less sensitive to individual incidents than it was earlier in the year. Still, they warn that a major attack or a collapse in escort operations could quickly drive prices higher again.

What comes next

The near-term outlook remains uncertain. Iran has shown no sign of dropping its permit system, and the United States has not publicly accepted any of Tehran's conditions. Concerns about possible new U.S. strikes on Iran are adding to the tension.

For shipping companies, the key questions are whether escorted traffic can keep growing and whether attacks like Friday's become more frequent. Maritime security agencies continue to urge vessels in the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.