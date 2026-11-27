Shoppers who need one more ingredient for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday will have fewer options than on a normal day. Many grocery stores, pharmacies and discount chains are open with shorter hours, while the biggest retailers are closed for the holiday.

Several grocery chains are open on Thanksgiving, but major retailers largely are not. There are exceptions on both sides: some grocers are giving staff the day off, and some retailers are staying open to draw early Black Friday shoppers.

Big-box stores closed

The largest discount and warehouse chains are closed. Walmart, Target, Aldi, Publix and Trader Joe's are among those closed on Thanksgiving. Costco, Sam's Club, BJ's and Lidl are also closed.

Most of those stores reopen early Friday for Black Friday.

Grocery stores open today

Several major supermarket chains are open, mostly with reduced hours:

Kroger: Kroger stores are open but close early at 4 p.m., according to the company. Moneywise reports some stores close at 3 p.m. Wegmans: Most stores are expected to close at 4 p.m. Whole Foods Market: Open with modified hours. Albertsons and Safeway: Most locations are open with adjusted or reduced hours, though exact schedules vary by store. Harris Teeter: All stores are open from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to its website, but pharmacies are closed. Sprouts: All stores are open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the company's website. Fry's: Stores close at 5 p.m., and pharmacies and clinics are closed. H-E-B: Closes at noon. Others: Meijer, Ralphs, ShopRite and Cub Foods are also listed as open.

Regional chains vary. In South Carolina, Food Lion is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Earth Fare from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pharmacies

Many drugstores are open, though their pharmacy counters may keep different hours. CVS is open, but some stores or pharmacies may have reduced hours, and customers should call their local store or check cvs.com before visiting. Walgreens is also listed as open.

Discount and specialty stores

Several discount and outdoor chains are open:

Dollar General: Stores in most states are open from 7 a.m. Dollar Tree: All U.S. stores are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family Dollar: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., except in Rhode Island, Maine and Massachusetts. Big Lots: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's: Open. Cabela's opens at 9 a.m. DSW: Opens at 5 p.m.

Some clothing chains, including Athleta and Banana Republic, will keep most stores closed, though select locations may open.

Blue laws in three states

Shoppers in parts of New England have fewer options. Blue laws in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island prohibit retailers and grocery stores from opening on the holiday in those states, even when the chains operate elsewhere.

Storm may affect Northeast hours

Weather may also play a role. A nor'easter is bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the New York area Thursday, and some stores in affected areas could change their hours. Shoppers should check with their local store before heading out.

Coffee and fast food

Many restaurants and coffee shops are also open. Both Dunkin' and Starbucks will have locations open on Thanksgiving, though customers should check local hours before visiting.

Before you go

Hours vary by location, even within the same chain. Most retailers recommend checking their store locator or app, or calling ahead, before making a trip.