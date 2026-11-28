DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's Revolutionary Guard said early Saturday that two more oil tankers hit naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The claim extends a string of near-daily reports of attacks in the waterway, which carried about a fifth of the world's oil before the war.

The IRGC Navy said, in a statement reported by state broadcaster IRIB, that the two tankers struck naval mines and caught fire while trying to cross the Strait of Hormuz through "routes Tehran considers unauthorized." One tanker was struck near the entrance to Oman's Khasab port. The other hit a mine along the eastern route of the strait.

The Guard also accused the ships of evading Iranian forces. The IRGC Navy says both ships turned off their navigation systems to avoid detection. It says they were using a southern shipping route that Iranian authorities consider prohibited.

Key details were not released. The tankers were not identified by name. Their flags were not disclosed. No details were given on casualties. The claim could not be independently verified.

Earlier Claim On Friday

The new claim came hours after a similar statement on Friday. Iran said on Friday that an oil tanker exploded after striking a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, while another tanker was forced to turn back. The Guard described the vessel as a "violating" oil tanker.

In that statement, carried by IRIB, the Guard said the number of tankers attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz via unauthorized routes has "decreased significantly over the past few days."

It is not clear whether the Friday and Saturday statements describe separate incidents. Iran has made several such claims this week. Earlier this week, in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA, the Guard said three "offending" oil tankers "suffered a severe explosion and fire after hitting naval mines" in the strait.

Independent reporting has confirmed some attacks in the area, but not necessarily Iran's account of mines. Reuters said it could not independently verify Iran's account. It also could not establish whether the UKMTO incidents involved the same vessels Iranian authorities described.

Traffic Has Dropped Sharply

Shipping data shows how much the crisis has squeezed one of the world's most important energy routes. Shipping intelligence firm Kpler reported weekly Strait of Hormuz transits fell from 217 to 147 between Nov. 1 and Nov. 23. Tanker crossings averaged 11 per day in the week ending Nov. 21, versus 50 per day before the war.

The danger to commercial shipping has been extensive. The International Maritime Organization has recorded 141 attacks on commercial ships in the area since the war began in February.

The toll on seafarers continues to grow. Jordan's Foreign Ministry said the body of a sailor missing after an Iranian attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was found off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, on Wednesday.

Regional Spillover

The violence has spread beyond the strait. Kuwait's armed forces said intercepted Iranian drones sent shrapnel down that injured four people. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said two Italian workers were killed. Tehran denied responsibility. Iran's embassy in Rome "categorically rejects the allegation that Iran was behind today's purported drone attack."

The attack drew a strong response from Europe. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "We must step up pressure on Iran." She added: "Today's events are yet another reminder that security in the Gulf is a matter of security for us all."

Washington's Stance

President Donald Trump has played down outside support for Tehran. On Russia, he said: "I don't think they give very much." He also said both countries want the conflict to end.

The U.S. has also stepped up economic pressure. The U.S. widened sanctions on more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, front companies, and key personnel. Washington is reportedly investigating Iran as a primary suspect behind dozens of cyberattacks on energy tankers, according to The Wall Street Journal.

At the United Nations, Iran raised concerns about U.S. military technology. Iran's UN ambassador, Gholamhossein Darzi, said the weaponization of AI "raises serious concerns." He claimed U.S. forces used Palantir's Maven and Anthropic's Claude to identify and prioritize targets. The Pentagon has not said exactly how it uses AI tools.

What Comes Next

There has been little visible progress on diplomacy. Trump has said he would give Iran until the new year to reach a deal. Shipping companies, insurers and energy traders are watching closely for any sign that traffic through the strait can recover.

For now, the competing claims leave the picture murky. Iran insists it controls the waterway, the U.S. maintains its naval presence, and commercial vessels face growing risks every time they try to cross.