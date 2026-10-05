KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait International Airport is open and handling flights Monday, Oct. 5. Operations remain limited months after the war involving Iran shut down air travel in the Gulf country.

Flights are running through Terminal 4, home to national carrier Kuwait Airways, and Terminal 5, which serves low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways. Terminal 1, the airport's main terminal for many foreign airlines, has remained closed, according to recent travel updates, and schedules are reduced compared with normal levels.

Kuwait's aviation authority also said over the weekend that transit operations at the airport remain suspended until further notice.

Travelers are advised to check the status of their flights directly with their airlines before heading to the airport.

Transit flights still suspended

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation dismissed reports Saturday that transit operations had resumed at Kuwait International Airport.

DGCA spokesperson Abdullah Al Rajhi said the authority had not coordinated with Jazeera Airways or any other airline on resuming transit services, according to the state-run Kuwait News Agency, KUNA.

Al Rajhi said administrative measures had been taken against Jazeera Airways after the airline opened transit flights and announced the service's return without first getting approval from the aviation authority. He said decisions suspending transit operations have remained in place since attacks began in the region, and that the action against Jazeera was taken because the carrier violated the authority's rules.

The suspension means passengers generally cannot use Kuwait as a connecting point between international flights. Travelers planning trips that involve a connection in Kuwait should confirm their itineraries with their airline.

Terminals 4 and 5 operating

Kuwait Airways operates from Terminal 4, while Jazeera Airways flies from its dedicated Terminal 5.

Both airlines have restored service to a range of destinations across the Middle East, South Asia, Europe and North Africa since the airport began reopening in April, though schedules remain below normal levels.

The status of Terminal 1 has changed during the year. It was reported to have reopened in phases earlier in the summer, but travel updates since September have described it as closed, with operations concentrated at Terminals 4 and 5. Passengers flying with foreign carriers should check which terminal their flight uses.

Kuwait airspace open

Kuwait's airspace is currently open. A public summary notice issued by the DGCA in September listed the Kuwait flight information region as available.

The British government has warned that airspace in the region can still close periodically and that flights may be canceled at short notice.

A year of disruption

Kuwait International Airport has faced repeated disruptions in 2026 because of the war involving Iran.

All flights to and from the airport were suspended on Feb. 28 after Kuwait closed its airspace when the conflict began. During the closure, Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways moved operations to airports in neighboring Saudi Arabia, including Qaisumah and Dammam, with passengers traveling hours by road to reach their flights.

Kuwait reopened its airspace on April 23, and flights resumed at Terminals 4 and 5 on April 26 under a phased plan, after a closure of about two months.

On July 18, Kuwait again closed its airspace and suspended takeoffs and landings as a precaution during Iranian missile and drone attacks. Operations resumed the following day, though the strikes caused days of delays and cancellations.

Foreign airlines still limiting service

Several international airlines have suspended or reduced service to Gulf destinations because of security concerns, though some foreign carriers continue to fly to Kuwait. Travelers booked with foreign airlines should confirm whether their flights are operating, as schedules and suspension dates have changed frequently.

Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways remain the main carriers serving the airport.

Regional tensions

The war involving Iran has disrupted air travel across the Gulf this year. While many airports, including Dubai International, are operating, airlines continue to adjust schedules in response to security conditions.

Tensions remain high. Diplomatic efforts to end the war have continued, but the United States has rejected recent Iranian proposals, and ships in the Strait of Hormuz have come under attack in recent days.

What travelers should do

Passengers traveling to, from or through Kuwait should:

Check their flight status with their airline before leaving for the airport.

Confirm their terminal, since operations are split between Terminals 4 and 5.

Avoid planning connections through Kuwait while transit operations are suspended.

Allow extra time at the airport for security checks.

Monitor government travel advisories, as conditions can change quickly.

Contact their airline about rebooking or refund options if their flight is canceled.

Kuwait International Airport is open today, with flights operating through Terminals 4 and 5. However, transit operations remain suspended, Terminal 1 is closed, schedules are reduced and service can be disrupted at short notice because of regional security conditions. Travelers should confirm their flight details before traveling.