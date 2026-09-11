Kuwait International Airport remains open and operating flights today, continuing months of restricted but functional service that has followed a series of Iranian attacks on the facility earlier this year during the broader regional conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

The airport, commonly known by its code KWI, is running operations through two active passenger terminals — Terminal 4 and Terminal 5 — while Terminal 1 remains closed for repairs following direct damage sustained during Iranian drone and missile strikes. Kuwait Airways operates out of Terminal 4, while Jazeera Airways uses Terminal 5, alongside a growing number of returning international carriers, according to travel-advisory trackers monitoring the airport's operations throughout the year.

A year of disruption traced to February

The disruptions affecting Kuwait's main airport trace back to Feb. 28, when Iran launched "Operation True Promise IV" in response to Israeli and American strikes under operations known as Roaring Lion and Epic Fury. The Iranian campaign targeted regional states hosting U.S. military assets, including Bahrain's Navy 5th Fleet, the United Arab Emirates' Dhafra Airbase and Qatar's Al-Udeid Airbase. Kuwait International Airport was targeted as a logistics hub tied to coalition transport, and Kuwaiti airspace shut down entirely on the first day of the conflict alongside other airspaces in the region.

In the weeks that followed, the airport sustained repeated damage. A drone strike hit Terminal 1, causing minor injuries to several employees and structural damage to the building, according to Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation. On March 8, a wave of drones and missiles targeted the airport again, igniting a large fire in one of its fuel storage tanks. Four days later, on March 12, another strike caused material damage near the site, severing several power lines when struck by drone debris. By the night of March 14, the DGCA reported that drones had struck the airport's primary surveillance radar system.

The intensity of the campaign forced a total suspension of commercial aviation in Kuwaiti airspace for a period, with local carriers such as Jazeera Airways diverting operations to Qaisumah International Airport in Saudi Arabia, roughly a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Kuwait. At the height of the conflict, Kuwait's national carriers were at times forced to reroute flights entirely through Dammam's King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia, requiring passengers to complete lengthy bus transfers to reach their actual flights. Most operations have since returned directly to Kuwait.

A brief closure in June, then reopening

The airport also faced a precautionary shutdown in June, when Iran launched renewed drone and missile attacks on Kuwait as part of the wider conflict. One person was killed and a dozen others were injured in the resulting violence, and flights headed toward Kuwait were rerouted to destinations including Doha, Dubai and Riyadh. Kuwait's DGCA reopened the airport the following day, announcing on social media the "return of air traffic in Kuwaiti airspace to normal" while noting that authorities were "closely monitoring the situation around the clock in continuous coordination with relevant authorities inside and outside the State of Kuwait, to ensure the highest levels of safety and security in the airspace."

Current conditions: open, but not normal

Despite the repeated disruptions, Kuwait International Airport has generally returned to functional operations between incidents throughout the year, according to multiple travel-advisory trackers, with its two active terminals handling both domestic carriers and a growing list of returning international airlines, including Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia and Oman Air.

Kuwaiti airspace is currently open for arrivals and departures, but it remains closed to overflights, and each arrival and departure requires prior approval from authorities. That arrangement continues to produce day-to-day delays, and travel trackers advise passengers to treat departure times as provisional until confirmed directly by the airline. Kuwait Airways is currently flying out of Terminal 4 to destinations across Europe, Turkey, India and the Gulf, with routes in early September including Paris, Munich, Istanbul, Mykonos and Lahore outbound, and Delhi and Kochi inbound.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has issued a conflict-zone advisory recommending that operators avoid the Kuwaiti flight information region entirely at any altitude, citing renewed military activity following the breakdown of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire in July and continued attacks around the Strait of Hormuz. According to OPSGROUP, an organization that tracks international airspace risk, Kuwait remains closed to overflights until at least Oct. 2, with only flights arriving at or departing from Kuwait allowed, subject to prior approval.

The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait has maintained a Level 3 travel advisory urging Americans to "reconsider travel" to the country, with no recent change to that risk level. In a security alert issued this month, the embassy advised Americans traveling to or from the region to "monitor information about airport and airline operations," warning that Iran and allied groups "may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world."

Rebuilding and expansion continue

Separate from the immediate repair effort at Terminal 1, Kuwait has continued advancing a long-planned expansion of its aviation infrastructure. A new Terminal 2, designed by the architecture firm Foster + Partners, is expected to become operational in the final quarter of the year, according to DGCA officials. The expansion is intended to significantly boost the airport's passenger handling capacity, from roughly 16 million passengers annually to an estimated 25 million, with a maximum design capacity of 27 million. Officials have also highlighted an adjoining Air Cargo City facility, described as one of the largest cargo hubs in the Middle East and capable of accommodating more than 77 large cargo aircraft.

The DGCA has undertaken 13 major infrastructure projects tied to the airport's modernization, including reconstruction of its central and eastern runways, which officials say will become operational following full activation of a third runway in the coming period.

For now, travelers flying in or out of Kuwait are advised to reconfirm their routes directly with airlines, particularly if tickets were booked months in advance, as the network has been rebuilt in phases since the conflict began. Delays remain frequent even as outright cancellations have become less common, reflecting an airport that is functioning but still operating under the shadow of an active regional conflict.