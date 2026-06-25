Kuwait International Airport is open and operating today, with Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways running normal schedules and a key foreign carrier resuming service for the first time since the airport's earlier conflict-related disruptions.

Current Operational Status

Kuwait reopened its airspace and Kuwait International Airport is open and operating, with the region now moving from a ceasefire to a wider peace following the U.S.-Iran conflict. Kuwait Airways is flying from Terminal 4 and Jazeera Airways from Terminal 5, with schedules steadily returning to normal as the situation stabilizes. A brief, precautionary airspace closure during the conflict has long since been lifted.

Oman Air Resumes Service Today

Today marks a notable milestone in the airport's gradual recovery, with one of the foreign carriers that had been waiting to resume operations now back in the air. Among the foreign carriers resuming, Oman Air has confirmed its Kuwait flights restart on June 25, 2026, temporarily operating through Terminal 4 instead of its usual Terminal 1.

Terminal 1 Remains the Main Outstanding Issue

While the airport overall continues operating, one of its primary facilities remains closed pending repair work tied to earlier damage. Terminal 1 remains closed for repairs after earlier damage, and there is no confirmed date for it to reopen. Terminals 4 and 5 are fully operating in the meantime.

The damage to Terminal 1 traces back to a series of attacks earlier this year. Between February 28, 2026, and June 2026, the airport was targeted by Iranian drone attacks as part of Iran's strikes on Persian Gulf states, causing damage to Terminal 1. That reopening of Terminal 1 proved short-lived after an earlier repair, with the facility suffering more serious structural damage in a subsequent attack. Terminal 1 suffered significant damage during drone and missile strikes on June 3, 2026, with parts of the terminal experiencing a partial roof collapse and other structural damage, making the facility unsafe for passenger operations. That second closure has remained in effect since, with no confirmed reopening date currently available.

Terminal 3 Permanently Shut, Terminal 2 Still Under Construction

Beyond Terminal 1's temporary closure, the airport's broader terminal lineup includes additional facilities at different stages of completion. Terminal 2 is still under construction, while Terminal 3 is permanently closed.

A Long Road to Today's Reopening

The airport's current state reflects a complicated recovery process that unfolded over several months earlier this year. Since February 28, 2026, all flights to and from Kuwait International Airport were suspended following the closure of Kuwaiti airspace due to the broader regional conflict. Local carriers like Jazeera Airways diverted operations to Qaisumah International Airport in Saudi Arabia, located approximately two and a half hours from Kuwait by road, during the suspension.

The airport was hit by suicide drones between late February and April, causing damage to the facility, including its radar installation, though there were no casualties from those attacks. Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways restarted operations from the airport on April 26, operating from Terminals 4 and 5. Terminal 1 reopened on June 1, with some non-Kuwaiti airlines restoring service to the airport at that time, before the second strike on June 3 forced its closure once again.

Government Statements on the Reopening Process

Kuwaiti aviation officials have emphasized a careful, coordinated approach to restoring full operations throughout the recovery. Sheikh Hamoud Mubarak Al Sabah, Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said the move to reopen the airspace was coordinated with relevant domestic and international authorities to ensure operations resumed in line with the highest safety and security standards. Sheikh Hamoud also praised the efforts of aviation staff and government entities involved in managing the situation and accelerating recovery, expressing appreciation for Saudi Arabia's support in facilitating Kuwaiti carriers through its airports, along with broader coordination among Gulf Cooperation Council countries to maintain air traffic continuity during the crisis.

What Travelers Should Do

Given the airport's recent history of repeated disruptions, officials and travel advisories continue to recommend that passengers verify their specific flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport. Confirm your flight with your airline before heading to the airport, as timings can still vary while schedules normalize. Travelers with urgent concerns should use official airline customer service channels for the latest updates regarding canceled or diverted flights, including options for rebooking, refunds, or rerouting.

Getting To and From the Airport

For travelers planning their journey, Kuwait International Airport is located approximately 15.5 to 16 kilometers south of Kuwait City's center. A taxi to the city center takes approximately 20 to 25 minutes and costs between 5 and 10 Kuwaiti dinars, or roughly $16 to $33. Public buses on lines 13, 99, and 501 connect the airport to surrounding districts including Hawalli and Salmiya, running every 45 to 60 minutes for a fare of 0.250 Kuwaiti dinars, or about 80 cents, one way, though no direct metro or train service is currently available.

A Major Aviation Hub for the Region

Kuwait International Airport is the country's primary aviation hub and the main airport serving the State of Kuwait, handling over 15 million passengers annually and offering connections to more than 100 destinations worldwide. As the central hub for Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways, the airport's continued recovery carries significant importance for both regional connectivity and Kuwait's broader economic activity.

The Broader Regional Context

The airport's repeated cycle of closures and reopenings has occurred against the backdrop of a broader, easing regional conflict. With the region moving from a ceasefire to a wider peace, conditions have eased considerably, though officials and travel advisories continue to recommend that travelers check their government's latest travel advisory before making plans, as guidance continues to be updated as the broader situation settles.

With Terminals 4 and 5 fully operational and Oman Air now resuming service as of today, Kuwait International Airport's recovery appears to be continuing on a positive trajectory, even as Terminal 1 remains closed indefinitely pending repairs and Terminal 2's broader expansion project continues working toward its targeted late-2026 opening. Travelers planning trips through Kuwait in the coming weeks should expect continued gradual normalization of service, but should not assume full pre-conflict operational capacity has yet been restored across all of the airport's facilities.