NEW YORK — Tuesday's Wordle, puzzle No. 1956, gave players a familiar word with a festive feel, the kind more often shouted in a community hall than typed into a grid.

The answer for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, is near the end of this article, for players who want to keep their streak going on their own. The hints come first and start gently.

How Wordle works

Wordle is published daily by The New York Times. Players get six tries to guess a hidden five-letter word, and after each guess the tiles change color:

Green: the letter is in the word and in the right spot.

the letter is in the word and in the right spot. Yellow: the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot.

the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. Gray: the letter is not in the word.

A new puzzle is released at midnight local time, and everyone in the same time zone gets the same word. The shared challenge has made Wordle a daily ritual for millions of people since software engineer Josh Wardle created it. The Times bought the game in early 2022.

Hints for Wordle No. 1956

These clues go from vague to specific. Stop reading when you have enough.

Hint 1: The word has two vowels.

The word has two vowels. Hint 2: No letter repeats.

No letter repeats. Hint 3: It starts with a consonant.

It starts with a consonant. Hint 4: It's associated with a popular game played with numbered cards and a caller.

It's associated with a popular game played with numbered cards and a caller. Hint 5: Parade's puzzle columnist Nathan Hutsenpiller put it this way: "Think: A number-filled game often played at community halls."

More specific clues

The vowels are I and O.

The word starts with B and ends with O.

The middle letters are N and G.

Hutsenpiller also offered another nudge, telling readers to "think of the winning word you shout when you complete a matching row of numbers."

Why it could be tricky

Tuesday's answer uses common letters, but its structure might slow some players down. Words ending in O are less common in English than words ending in E, S or Y. Players who don't test O early may spend extra guesses on more typical endings.

The pairing of N and G in the middle can also be a trap. Many players think of "-NG" as a word ending, as in "thing" or "bring," rather than a combination inside a word. Once the B, I and O are placed, the answer tends to fall quickly.

Strategy tips

Seasoned players lean on a few habits that would help:

Test vowels early. A starting word with several vowels, such as one containing A, E, I and O, quickly shows which ones are in play.

A starting word with several vowels, such as one containing A, E, I and O, quickly shows which ones are in play. Consider unusual endings. Don't assume a word ends in E, S or Y. Words ending in O, A or I show up regularly.

Don't assume a word ends in E, S or Y. Words ending in O, A or I show up regularly. Don't reuse gray letters. Once a letter is ruled out, leave it out of later guesses unless you're playing in hard mode.

Once a letter is ruled out, leave it out of later guesses unless you're playing in hard mode. Use yellow tiles for placement. A yellow letter also tells you where the letter does not go.

Today's Wordle answer

The answer to Wordle No. 1956 on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, is:

BINGO

"Bingo" is the name of a game of chance. Players mark numbers on cards as a caller announces them, and the first to complete a winning pattern, such as a full row, shouts "Bingo!" to claim the prize.

The game is a fixture at church halls, community centers and senior centers, and is often run for fundraising.

The word is also used as an exclamation of sudden success or discovery, as in "Bingo, that's the answer." In that sense, it fits nicely for anyone who solved Tuesday's puzzle in a few guesses.

Origins of the word

Bingo developed from earlier lottery-style games, including a version called "beano," in which players marked cards with beans. The modern name became widespread in the United States in the early 20th century, and the game later grew into a major pastime and fundraising tool.

Related New York Times games

Wordle is one of several daily puzzles from The New York Times:

Connections asks players to sort 16 words into four hidden groups.

asks players to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Strands is a themed word search.

is a themed word search. Spelling Bee challenges players to make as many words as possible from seven letters.

challenges players to make as many words as possible from seven letters. The Mini Crossword is a quick daily crossword.

Many players do several of these together as part of a morning routine. Answers are widely shared online, but players are generally encouraged to avoid spoilers on social media by posting only their grid of colored squares.

Sharing results

After solving, players can share a grid of colored squares that shows how many guesses they needed without revealing the word. The format became a social media fixture when the game took off and is still a popular way to compare scores with friends and family.

A new Wordle puzzle is released every day at midnight local time.