Mystery Oz Lotto Player Wins Entire $60 Million Jackpot as Officials Search for Ticket Holder in Blacktown

SYDNEY — A single ticket sold in Sydney's west has won the entire 60 million Australian dollar Oz Lotto jackpot. Lottery officials are now asking players to check their tickets, because they do not know who the winner is.

The winning entry, the only Division 1 ticket in Oz Lotto draw 1707 on Tuesday night, was bought at a NSW Lotteries outlet in the City of Blacktown. The winner takes the full top prize, about $39 million at current exchange rates.

The draw took place Tuesday evening in Australia, which was Tuesday morning in the U.S. Eastern time zone.

Winner yet to come forward

Officials from The Lott, which runs Australia's national lottery games, said the winning entry does not appear to be registered in a way that would let them contact the winner. That usually means the ticket was bought without a player loyalty card or account linked to the holder's details.

Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought an Oz Lotto entry for Tuesday's draw at a NSW Lotteries outlet in the Blacktown area to check their ticket and contact The Lott to claim the prize.

Winning numbers

The winning numbers in draw 1707 were 18, 19, 38, 7, 30, 22 and 27. The supplementary numbers were 3, 23 and 45.

To win Division 1, a player must match all seven winning numbers. The supplementary numbers are used for lower prize divisions.

Jackpot grew after two weeks without a winner

The jackpot reached 60 million Australian dollars after two straight weeks without a Division 1 winner. The previous draw on Oct. 27, worth 50 million Australian dollars, produced no top winner.

Hundreds of thousands of smaller prizes

Thirteen entries across Australia won Division 2, each worth 53,404.20 Australian dollars. Three of those came from New South Wales or the Australian Capital Territory.

In all, more than 940,000 entries won prizes in the draw. Players shared more than 18.9 million Australian dollars in prizes below Division 1.

Long odds

The odds of winning the Oz Lotto Division 1 jackpot with a standard game are about 1 in 63 million. The game draws seven winning numbers from a pool of 47. That format began in May 2022, when the pool was expanded from 45 numbers to offer bigger prizes and more winners.

Players can improve their chances by buying more games or by using System and Pick entries, which cover more combinations and cost more.

A spokesperson for The Lott, Anna Hobdell, said 18-game entries produced the most Division 1 wins in the year ending June 30, 2026. They accounted for four of the 20 winning entries.

Big prize, but not a record

The 60 million Australian dollar prize is one of the larger Oz Lotto jackpots, but it is not the game's biggest. The record came in November 2012, when four winners shared a Division 1 pool of nearly 112 million Australian dollars in a draw that had been guaranteed at 100 million.

Earlier this year, Oz Lotto raised its base jackpot from 3 million Australian dollars to 4 million. The game was introduced in 1994 and was promoted as Australia's first fully national lottery. Draws are held every Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time.

Tax-free winnings

Unlike lottery winners in the United States, Australian winners do not pay income tax on their prize. Australia does not tax lottery winnings, so the Blacktown ticket holder would receive the full 60 million Australian dollars as a lump sum.

By contrast, U.S. jackpot winners usually see their prize reduced by federal withholding and, depending on where they live, state taxes. The difference is often noted when large jackpots run at the same time on both sides of the Pacific. The U.S. Powerball jackpot currently stands at an estimated $835 million.

How to claim

Players who think they may hold the winning ticket should sign it and keep it in a safe place, then contact The Lott. Officials usually verify the ticket before paying the prize.

Players who registered their entries through a player card or online account are usually contacted directly after a big win. Unregistered tickets depend on the holder checking their numbers.

Lottery operators in Australia have sometimes waited days or weeks for winners of major prizes to come forward. Many winners have said they found out only after checking an old ticket or hearing that a prize had been sold in their area.

Blacktown in the spotlight

Blacktown is one of Sydney's most populous local government areas, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) west of the city center. News that the winning ticket was sold there is likely to send many local residents to check their tickets.

The Lott has not named the specific outlet where the winning entry was bought.

Next draw

With the jackpot won, the Division 1 prize for next week's draw will reset to the game's base level, which is now 4 million Australian dollars.