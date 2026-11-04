Dynatrace Stock Tumbles 15% as Profit Outlook Cut Overshadows Strong Second Quarter and $1 Billion Buyback

Shares of Dynatrace fell about 15% Tuesday after the software company lowered its full-year profit and cash flow forecasts. The cut overshadowed better-than-expected quarterly results, a higher sales outlook and an expanded stock buyback.

The New York Stock Exchange-listed stock, which trades under the ticker DT, fell $8.22, or 14.9%, to $46.91 in morning trading, from Monday's close of $55.13. Trading volume was about 5.4 million shares, close to the stock's full-day average of about 7.4 million.

The stock fell well below its 52-week high of $66.30.

Quarter beat estimates

Dynatrace reported adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share for its fiscal second quarter, above analysts' consensus estimate of 49 cents.

Revenue rose 17% to $579.9 million, ahead of the $568.0 million analysts expected.

Annual recurring revenue, a key measure for subscription software companies, rose 16% to $2.21 billion, in line with expectations. Billings and adjusted operating income also came in well above analyst estimates.

Outlook disappoints

The company raised its full-year revenue forecast but lowered its outlooks for adjusted earnings and free cash flow.

For the third fiscal quarter, Dynatrace expects revenue of $591 million to $596 million. The midpoint of $593.5 million is slightly below the consensus estimate of $594.8 million. Its forecast for third-quarter earnings per share also missed estimates.

Free cash flow margin fell to 7.3% in the quarter from 54.7% in the previous quarter.

Acquisition costs

Analysts linked part of the weaker profit outlook to Dynatrace's purchase of Arize, an AI observability company it acquired in October. The deal adds to Dynatrace's capabilities for monitoring AI systems, but it is expected to reduce margins in the near term.

Buyback and partnership

Dynatrace expanded its share repurchase program by $1 billion. It also said it will hold an investor day on Feb. 16, 2027, in Las Vegas, where it plans to outline a path toward its long-term financial targets.

The day before the earnings report, Dynatrace and CrowdStrike announced a partnership that combines their cybersecurity and observability platforms. That news did not offset the reaction to the guidance cut.

Software stocks under pressure

The stock had already been weak heading into the report. Last week, Dynatrace shares fell as software stocks broadly declined and investors reduced risk before the earnings release.

Dynatrace sells software that monitors applications, infrastructure and digital services. Customers include banks, health care companies, government agencies and retailers. It earns most of its revenue from subscriptions.

The stock trades at about 115 times trailing earnings, according to market data. That high valuation left little room for a disappointing outlook.

What to watch

Investors will watch how quickly Dynatrace integrates Arize, whether profit margins recover and what targets management sets at its February investor day.