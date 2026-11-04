CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple said it cannot predict when supply of its new foldable iPhone Duo will catch up with demand. Customers who ordered after the launch now face delivery estimates of late January.

Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan addressed the shortages during Apple's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call on Monday. He said production was ramping up well but offered no timeline.

"iPhone Duo is constrained as of today," Khan said. He added that at this point it was "really hard to predict when supply and demand will be in balance."

Sold out in hours

The iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable phone, sold out on the company's website within hours of preorders opening, which pushed delivery dates into next year. In an October report by the Financial Times, Apple described demand for the device as "nothing short of extraordinary."

Preorders sold out on Oct. 16. The phone went on sale Oct. 23, and estimated shipping times on Apple's online store have stayed at late January 2027 since then.

The phone costs $1,999.

Customers who did not wait in line at Apple stores or order immediately now face long waits. Verizon has offered customers gift cards to apologize for the delays.

Executives respond

Apple CEO John Ternus said in his opening remarks that the company was pleased with the early response from reviewers and customers and was working to get the phone to buyers as quickly as possible.

Ternus also addressed reports of display problems. He said only a very small percentage of iPhone Duo units had been returned because of display issues.

The question about supply came from JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee. He asked what Apple had learned from the launch and when supply would match demand.

Securing materials

As a sign of its efforts to increase production, Apple said it is deepening its partnership with Perryman, a company that supplies titanium for the foldable device.

The company did not say which components are causing the shortages. Foldable phones are harder to manufacture than conventional smartphones, especially their hinges and flexible displays.

Affects next quarter

Because the iPhone Duo went on sale after Apple's September quarter ended, its sales will appear in the company's results for the December quarter, its biggest holiday-season period.

Apple's chief financial officer linked the company's December-quarter guidance to supply constraints, though not to the Duo by name.

Industry-wide cost pressures

The shortages come as hardware makers deal with broader supply pressures. Strong demand for memory chips from the artificial intelligence industry has raised component costs for device makers, which could push prices higher.

Analysts questioned Apple executives at length about memory costs during the call.

Unusual for Apple

The long delays stand out because Apple is known for its efficient supply chain. The company has faced supply constraints during past product launches, including major iPhone cycles and the early years of the Apple Watch. However, it rarely says it cannot predict when the problem will be resolved.

What buyers should expect

People ordering an iPhone Duo now should plan for a long wait. Apple has not said whether more units will reach its stores before the holidays, and shipping estimates on its website remain at late January.