SEOUL, South Korea — K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER showed a softer side on Sunday, performing its new ballad "DESERVE" on SBS's weekly music show "Inkigayo" in a stage that highlighted the group's vocals and a more emotional direction.

The broadcast on Nov. 1 marked another stop in the promotional run for "DESERVE," a digital single released Oct. 23 that departs sharply from the hard-hitting hip-hop and dance tracks that made the YG Entertainment group a global name.

A slower, more personal song

"DESERVE" is a slow-tempo pop ballad built around themes of love, memory and self-worth. The song looks back on a past relationship, with the narrator acknowledging that a former partner deserves something better and wishing them well.

On the "Inkigayo" stage, the performance moved between melodic verses and rhythmic, building choruses centered on recognizing one's own value. In later verses, the lyrics turn to looking into someone's eyes and being unable to hide true feelings.

The group delivered a polished, restrained presentation over the roughly three-and-a-half-minute performance, which ended with cheers from the studio audience.

The members have described the release as a deliberate change of pace. "'DESERVE' is a style of music we've never shown before," the group said, adding that fans would see a noticeably more mature side of them. BABYMONSTER said that rather than focusing on vocal range or hitting high notes, it concentrated on the emotional flow of the song.

Yang Hyun-suk's promise of intensity

Despite the gentle tempo, YG Entertainment's executive producer Yang Hyun-suk has framed "DESERVE" as one of the group's most powerful releases. According to The Korea Times, Yang said the track carries more intense energy than anything BABYMONSTER has released before.

The accompanying music video leans into that contrast. Members perform the emotional ballad against a dramatic backdrop of exploding buildings, car crashes and fireworks, with film-like direction building toward a cinematic climax.

A busy year

"DESERVE" arrived just four months after the group's previous release, capping a busy 2026. It is BABYMONSTER's fifth heavily promoted track of the year, following its third EP, "CHOOM," and songs including "SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA," "I LIKE IT" and "MOON."

"CHOOM," released May 4, has been certified double platinum in South Korea. The title track's music video surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, and the video for "SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA" became the group's 17th to top 100 million views, underscoring BABYMONSTER's strength on the platform.

The group has built its reputation on online reach since its debut. Its first music video, "BATTER UP," set a record for the most views in 24 hours for a K-pop group's debut, drawing more than 22 million views in its first day.

Comeback in the middle of a world tour

The single dropped in the midst of BABYMONSTER's 2026-27 world tour, also titled "CHOOM," allowing fans around the world to experience the group's evolving sound in real time.

The tour drew 90,000 fans over two nights at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan, followed by a stop in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 17. The group is set to perform in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei and Singapore in November. Dates for North America, South America and Europe have yet to be announced.

BABYMONSTER has also been named to the first lineup for the 2026 MAMA Awards, one of K-pop's biggest year-end events.

Rami's continued absence

The group is promoting "DESERVE" as six members: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rora and Chiquita.

Member Rami, one of the group's vocalists, does not appear on the single. She has been on a hiatus to focus on her health since May 2025, and YG Entertainment has not announced a return date.

Rami's absence has weighed on fans throughout the year. After the release of "DESERVE," supporters voiced concern on social media, with some urging the agency to share more information about her condition while saying they would respect her need for time to recover.

Fans have previously combed music videos for clues about her possible return, though neither the group nor YG has confirmed any such hints. YG has not announced that Rami is leaving the group, and BABYMONSTER has continued to perform without her.

A turning point in sound

Music critics and fans have noted that "DESERVE" represents a significant step in BABYMONSTER's artistic development. Since debuting in 2023, the group has been known mainly for bold, confident tracks such as "SHEESH," "DRIP" and "CHOOM," which emphasized powerful rap and choreography.

A ballad places the spotlight squarely on vocals and emotional delivery, areas the group has worked to showcase through live performances. Several of BABYMONSTER's songs, including "SHEESH," gained popularity on Korean charts largely through word of mouth about their live stages.

The "Inkigayo" appearance offered a television audience a chance to judge that live vocal performance for themselves.

BABYMONSTER is expected to continue promoting "DESERVE" on music shows while balancing tour dates across Asia this month.

With the MAMA Awards and year-end festivals approaching, the release positions the group to close out 2026 by showing a broader range, proving it can deliver quieter, emotional songs as convincingly as the high-energy anthems that first made it famous.