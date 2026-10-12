Taylor Swift’s ‘Showgirl’ Logs a 14th Week at No. 1 and Gives Her a Record 100 Weeks on the Billboard 200

Taylor Swift's *The Life of a Showgirl* spent a 14th nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, giving her a career total of 100 weeks at the top of the chart and extending her record among solo artists.

The album earned 93,000 equivalent units in the United States in the tracking week ending Oct. 8, down 46 percent from the prior week, according to Luminate data reported by Billboard. The chart is dated Oct. 17. Streaming accounted for 65,000 of the units, down 52 percent and equal to 66.64 million on-demand streams. Pure album sales were 27,000, up 28 percent. Track-equivalent units made up the rest and fell 90 percent. The set dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 on the Top Streaming Albums chart and rose from No. 5 to No. 2 on Top Album Sales.

The return to the top began the previous week, when a deluxe edition released Sept. 25 vaulted the album from No. 21 to No. 1. *The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore* added four previously unreleased songs, including "Patient Zero," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Billboard counts the deluxe and the original together. The 93,000-unit week is the second week of that rebound.

Swift's 100 weeks at No. 1 span 15 albums. She is tied with Drake for the most No. 1 albums among solo artists. Elvis Presley is second among soloists in weeks at No. 1, with 67. Only the Beatles have more weeks at No. 1, with 132, and more No. 1 albums, with 19. Among Swift's own releases, *The Tortured Poets Department* remains the longest-running at 17 weeks. *Showgirl* is now second at 14, ahead of *Fearless* and *1989*, which each spent 11 weeks at No. 1.

Elsewhere on the Oct. 17 chart, Drake's *Habibti* rose from No. 116 to No. 2 after a reissue with four new tracks. The Beatles' *Rubber Soul* and Mac Miller's *The Divine Feminine* returned to the top 10 on reissues. Miller's album jumped from No. 159 to No. 10 on a 10th-anniversary edition. The full chart is scheduled to be posted on Billboard's site on Oct. 13.

A 46 percent drop from the deluxe's first week is the normal second-week pattern for a reissue-driven return. Holding No. 1 with 93,000 units, while streaming fell by half and sales rose, is the mix of a catalog that still sells physical copies when a new edition appears. The 100-week total is the cumulative fact. It is not a single album's run. It is 15 albums, and it is now 33 weeks short of the Beatles' mark.