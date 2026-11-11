CHICAGO — Fall Out Boy announced a 36-date world tour of stadiums and arenas for 2027 on Monday, which the band calls the biggest of its career. They also released "ACES," their first new original single in more than three years.

The tour is called Twilight of the Punks and is promoted by Live Nation. It opens May 17 at the O2 Arena in Prague, followed by a 15-date European and U.K. leg across 11 countries. A 21-date North American stadium run starts in July.

The announcement ended more than a week of cryptic online teasers, which the band had promoted under the name "Twilight Mall." "ACES" is out through Atlantic Records and came with a music video.

"Honestly, insane," the band wrote in its tour announcement. "Next year join us for the biggest version of this art project yet: Twilight of the Punks."

The European leg includes arena shows in Budapest, Milan, Madrid, Lyon, Brussels and Mönchengladbach, Germany. The band then plays the U.K. and Ireland, at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on May 30, Dublin's 3Arena on June 1 and Manchester's Co-op Live on June 3.

The biggest show of that leg is a June 5 stadium concert at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The band then plays the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on June 8, the Accor Arena in Paris on June 10 and the Zitadelle in Berlin on June 12. The leg ends June 13 at Atlas Arena in Łódź, Poland.

Metalcore band A Day to Remember and Welsh pop-punk group Neck Deep will be special guests on every European and U.K. date.

In North America, The Offspring, Good Charlotte and The Story So Far will join as support acts, giving the stadium shows a lineup of several generations of pop-punk.

The North American leg opens July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the Texas Rangers. It then goes to Truist Park in Atlanta on July 16 and Nationals Park in Washington on July 18, before a July 20 stop in Detroit.

The band crosses into Canada for a July 22 show at Rogers Stadium in Toronto. It then plays a homecoming show at Soldier Field in Chicago on July 24.

Later dates include FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 27, and Fenway Park in Boston on July 30. The band plays Citi Field in Queens, New York, on Aug. 1 and Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 4.

The West Coast swing includes America First Field in Sandy, Utah, on Aug. 13, Oracle Park in San Francisco on Aug. 15 and Chase Field in Phoenix on Aug. 19. The band plays Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on Aug. 21, and the tour ends Aug. 26 at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon.

Ticket details and full routing are on the tour's official website, twilightofthepunkstour.com.

The tour is a big step up for a band that formed in the Chicago suburbs in the early 2000s. Fall Out Boy came out of the Midwest punk scene, broke into the mainstream with "From Under the Cork Tree" in 2005, and became one of the defining acts of the pop-punk and emo era.

The band's lineup is singer and guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz, and drummer Andy Hurley. It has had multi-platinum albums and Grammy nominations. After a hiatus in the early 2010s, it came back with "Save Rock and Roll," a No. 1 album in 2013.

Fall Out Boy's most recent album, "So Much (for) Stardust," came out in 2023 and was followed by the So Much (for) Tour Dust world tour. Earlier, the band co-headlined the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Weezer. That tour was announced in 2019 and pushed back to 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Twilight of the Punks lineup reflects strong demand for early-2000s pop-punk and emo, which has drawn large crowds to festivals and nostalgia-driven tours in recent years. With baseball parks and football stadiums making up most of the North American dates, the 2027 tour is one of the biggest bets yet on that demand.

"ACES" is now available on streaming platforms. The band has not said whether the single will lead to a new studio album.