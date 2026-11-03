Tate McRae ended October at the top of Spotify's global chart. Her single "Housewife" took the No. 1 spot from KAROL G's long-running hit "BbY WOW" in the final stretch of a month that also saw Taylor Swift's latest single fade and breakout act ADÉLA place two songs in the top five.

The rankings below come from Spotify's global weekly chart for Oct. 23–29, the last full tracking week of the month. Stream counts are worldwide totals for that week.

1. "Housewife" — Tate McRae (48.2 million streams)

McRae's single held No. 1 for a second straight week and pulled about 9 million more streams than in its debut week. That gave it about 87.4 million streams in its first two weeks on the chart. On Spotify's daily chart, it took over the top position on Oct. 19 and stayed there through Oct. 30.

2. "BbY WOW" — KAROL G, Judeline and rusowsky (35.5 million)

The Spanish-language collaboration led for most of October. It held the top daily spot every day from Oct. 3 through Oct. 15 before McRae passed it. After 11 weeks on the chart, the song has spent six weeks at No. 1 and passed 375 million total streams.

3. "Nicole Kidman" — ADÉLA (32.4 million)

ADÉLA had one of October's biggest breakthroughs. The song held third place on the weekly chart, has peaked at No. 2 and has topped 200 million streams in eight weeks.

4. "Ain't In LA" — ADÉLA (25.5 million)

ADÉLA's second song in the top five has been on the chart for 13 weeks, peaked at No. 3 and has more than 252 million total streams.

5. "Stop The Wedding!" — Ashe (25.3 million)

Ashe's song rose two places to a new peak of No. 5 in its seventh week, adding about 2.5 million streams from the week before. It was the biggest gain among the top 10 songs other than McRae's.

6. "the cure" — Olivia Rodrigo (23.1 million)

Rodrigo's song slipped one spot but remains a steady performer at 23 weeks on the chart. It has passed 544 million streams.

7. "expectations" — Olivia Rodrigo featuring Chappell Roan (21.2 million)

The duet with Chappell Roan peaked at No. 6 and ranked seventh in its second week, putting Rodrigo in the top 10 twice. Another Rodrigo song, "stupid song," ranked No. 15.

8. "Earrings" — Malcolm Todd (19 million)

Todd's song has charted for 31 weeks and previously reached No. 1. It has gathered more than 682 million streams.

9. "back to friends" — sombr (18.7 million)

Sombr's song climbed four spots in its 84th week on the chart and has passed 2.26 billion total streams, making it one of the platform's most durable hits.

10. "The One That Got Away" — Katy Perry (18.3 million)

Perry's 2010 single closes out the top 10. It is one of several older songs that have returned to the global chart this year and has spent 32 weeks on the list.

Swift's early-October run

The month started with Taylor Swift at No. 1. Statista's daily data showed "Patient Zero" as Spotify's most-streamed song on Oct. 1, with about 5.58 million streams worldwide.

The song is the lead single from "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore," a four-song expanded release. Spotify said that on its Sept. 25 release day, "Patient Zero" set the 2026 record for the most daily streams by a female artist, and Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day this year. Swift said the new songs were "born out of pure gratitude" for fans' support of the album.

On Spotify's global chart, "Patient Zero" debuted at No. 1 with 13.7 million streams, the second-largest song debut of 2026 behind BTS' "SWIM." The song had dropped to No. 58 by the final October week. It did better on Billboard's chart, where it led the Hot 100 for three weeks in October before Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" returned to No. 1 on the Oct. 31 chart.

Catalog songs keep their place

Older songs continued to take up a large share of the global chart in October. Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj's "Beauty And A Beat" ranked No. 11, P!nk and Nate Ruess' "Just Give Me a Reason" rose seven spots to No. 13, and The Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris" held at No. 14 after 165 weeks on the chart. The Neighbourhood's "Sweater Weather" and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With A Smile" also stayed in the top 20.

Further down, Fuerza Regida's "Suzuki," from the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack, jumped 132 places to No. 40. With Halloween approaching, girl in red's "we fell in love in october" also stayed on the chart.

The November charts will show whether McRae can hold off KAROL G, along with the year-end releases expected before Spotify's annual Wrapped rankings.