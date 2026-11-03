The official Instagram account of YG Entertainment's girl group BABYMONSTER posted a short promotional reel featuring members Pharita and Rora on or around Nov. 1, drawing more than 278,000 likes within days. The clip carries the caption "I see it in your eyes," a lyric from the group's digital single "DESERVE," released Oct. 23, and continues the promotional cycle for a track that marks a deliberate shift toward slower, more emotional material.

"DESERVE" is a pop ballad built around lyrical synths and a retro mood, with lyrics that look back on past memories while wishing the other person well. The music video, which has accumulated tens of millions of views, uses dramatic, film-like scenes involving fire, cars and intense expressions from the members. Pharita appears in several still cuts gazing sorrowfully, while other members including Chiquita and Ahyeon convey heightened emotion. The song's chorus centers on the line "You deserve someone that loves you right / Baby, you deserve better," delivered with the group's characteristic vocal range but at a measured pace.

In statements released around the comeback, the members described the track as a departure. "'DESERVE' is a song in a style we have never shown before. You will be able to see a more mature side of us than before," they said. They added that practice focused on "the flow of emotions rather than the high and low notes," and noted that the song suits autumn and can be listened to when seeking a change of mood. YG founder Yang Hyun Suk had earlier characterized the single as slower-paced yet carrying an intensity different from the group's previous releases, combining delicate vocals with explosive power that builds to an emotional climax.

The reel is one of several short-form clips the group has circulated across Instagram, YouTube Shorts and TikTok since the Oct. 23 release, including vocal highlights and behind-the-scenes footage. Comments on the Pharita-Rora post include fans praising the pair and referencing the song's emotional tone. The group performed "DESERVE" live with handheld microphones on MBC's "Show! Music Core" and SBS's "Inkigayo" in late October, stages that emphasized vocals over the high-energy choreography typical of their earlier work.

BABYMONSTER, currently promoting as a six-member unit, is in the midst of its second world tour, titled "2026-27 BABYMONSTER WORLD TOUR [CHOOM]." The tour has included sold-out shows drawing roughly 90,000 fans over two nights at Kyocera Dome Osaka and continues with dates in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei and Singapore in November, with further stops planned across multiple continents. The group has also been named to the first lineup for the 2026 MAMA Awards.

YG has indicated that "DESERVE" is the fifth release of the year for the group and that a full album is targeted for early 2027. The company is simultaneously preparing two new acts—a five-member boy group and a four-member girl group—whose demos are expected to be recorded by the end of 2026, with timelines to follow once title tracks are finalized. Yang Hyun Suk has described the new groups, alongside TREASURE and BABYMONSTER, as important to the label's future.

The Instagram activity and music-show appearances form part of a broader promotional push for a single that has received attention for its more restrained sound while the group continues large-scale touring. Fan engagement around the Pharita and Rora clip has centered on the members' visuals and the song's lyrical content, consistent with the emotional framing YG and the members have emphasized since the release.