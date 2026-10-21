Geely Monjaro Hybrid Review: Chinese SUV Takes Aim at Toyota RAV4 With Big Battery Range and Premium Kit

Chinese automaker Geely is betting that its Monjaro hybrid can lure buyers away from long-established family SUVs such as the Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage, by combining low fuel use with features usually found in luxury cars.

The Monjaro, sold in China as the Xingyue L, has become one of Geely's flagship SUVs and is expanding into more export markets. The latest hybrid versions arrive as Chinese manufacturers increasingly turn to hybrid technology to win over buyers who are not ready to go fully electric.

Two hybrid choices

Geely now offers the Monjaro with two distinct hybrid systems, depending on the market.

The first is a conventional, self-charging hybrid called i-HEV, launched in China in April. It pairs a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, which Geely says achieves a thermal efficiency of 48.4%, with an electric motor and a dedicated hybrid transmission. Combined output is 238 metric horsepower, sent to the front wheels.

Geely says the i-HEV Monjaro uses 4.75 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers on the WLTC test cycle, roughly 49.5 miles per gallon. That is an impressive figure for a midsize SUV. It can also drive on electric power alone at speeds of up to 66 km/h (41 mph), and Geely quotes a 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time of 8.3 seconds. In China, it starts at 145,700 yuan (about $21,300) before discounts.

The second is a plug-in hybrid version, called EM-i, which is being prepared for markets including Australia. It uses a large 40 kilowatt-hour battery, more than double the size of the one in Geely's smaller Starray SUV, providing up to 170 kilometers (about 105 miles) of electric driving range on the WLTP cycle. That is among the longest electric ranges for a plug-in hybrid SUV in its class.

In overseas specifications, the EM-i produces up to 250 kilowatts and 667 Newton-meters of torque. It can also supply power to external devices and other vehicles through vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle functions at up to 6.6 kilowatts.

Premium features

Where the Monjaro stands out most is its equipment list. Depending on trim and market, features include heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, heated rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive damping suspension, a 50-watt wireless phone charger and a 16-speaker audio system. Wheels of up to 20 inches are available.

A recent update in some markets added four-way lumbar support, massage and ventilation for the driver's seat, along with a power-adjustable, ventilated passenger seat.

Those features are usually reserved for luxury brands or the most expensive versions of mainstream rivals.

Size and practicality

The Monjaro is a large SUV for its segment, measuring 4,770 millimeters long in most versions, larger than the Toyota RAV4. That translates to generous interior space for families.

The design draws on Geely's ownership of Volvo, and the Monjaro's underpinnings are based on the CMA platform developed with the Swedish brand. That gives the SUV a solid, refined feel compared with some budget-focused rivals.

What reviewers say

Early reviews have generally praised the Monjaro's comfort, refinement and equipment, along with the efficiency of its hybrid systems. Critics have noted that some of the infotainment and driver-assistance systems can be fussy, and that brand recognition remains a challenge for Geely in many markets.

Competition

The Monjaro faces stiff competition. Toyota's RAV4 hybrid remains one of the world's best-selling SUVs, prized for reliability and resale value. Hyundai and Kia offer hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Tucson and Sportage, while other Chinese brands such as BYD, Chery and GWM are also pushing aggressively into the hybrid SUV market.

Geely's advantage is value: the Monjaro typically offers more equipment, more space and, in plug-in form, much longer electric range for similar or lower prices than established rivals.

The verdict

The Geely Monjaro hybrid is a compelling option for buyers seeking a well-equipped, efficient family SUV. Its i-HEV version promises excellent fuel economy without the need to plug in, while the EM-i plug-in hybrid offers enough electric range to cover most daily driving without using fuel.

Questions remain about long-term reliability, resale values and dealer networks in newer markets, which will matter to cautious buyers. But on paper, the Monjaro shows how quickly Chinese automakers are closing the gap with, and in some areas surpassing, established brands.

Pricing for the plug-in hybrid version in markets such as Australia has yet to be confirmed.