Hyundai Bayon Review: AI Assistant and Twin Curved Screens Give Hyundai Fresh Weapon Between Venue and Creta

Hyundai is set to launch the Bayon in India on Oct. 26, adding a new compact crossover to its lineup that sits between the Venue and the best-selling Creta. The model is aimed at younger, tech-savvy buyers with a feature list that includes the company's first generative AI voice assistant.

Hyundai Motor India has opened bookings for a deposit of Rs 11,000. Prices have not been announced, but the Bayon is expected to cost between about Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17.5 lakh, ex-showroom, according to industry estimates. Deliveries are expected during the festive season.

Hyundai's new 'Intelligent Utility Vehicle'

Hyundai is positioning the Bayon as an "Intelligent Utility Vehicle," built around technology designed to make daily driving easier.

Tarun Garg, managing director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, described the model as an "Intelligent Utility Vehicle that places technology and convenience at the heart of the customer experience."

"BAYON represents the next generation of intelligent mobility for Indian customers," Garg said.

The Bayon is based on the international version of Hyundai's new-generation i20 and gives the company a second compact SUV option below the Creta, allowing it to target buyers who want a larger car than the Venue without paying Creta prices.

Design: Youthful and unconventional

The Bayon brings a distinctive design that sets it apart from Hyundai's more conventional SUVs.

The front features a rectangular LED headlamp cluster, slim LED daytime running lights, a gloss black strip and a silver skid plate. In profile, the SUV gets chunky body cladding, 17-inch alloy wheels, tall roof rails and a distinctive kink in the window line at the C-pillar, along with body creases similar to those on the Exter and Venue.

At the rear, slim LED tail lamps are connected by a gloss black strip, with a rear spoiler and a shark-fin antenna completing the look.

The design takes a more youthful and unconventional approach than the Creta, which could help it stand out in a segment crowded with boxy SUVs.

Interior: Big screens and a futuristic cabin

The Bayon's cabin is borrowed from the global-spec i20 and has a futuristic theme with a dual-tone black and white color scheme.

The centerpiece is a curved panoramic display that combines two 12.3-inch screens, one for infotainment and one for the digital instrument cluster. Slim vertical air vents sit on either side of the climate controls, and the four-spoke steering wheel carries Hyundai's "morse-code" logo.

Confirmed features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, a Bose premium sound system, a wireless phone charger, two USB Type-C ports up front, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and customizable drive modes.

The AI assistant

The Bayon's headline feature is Hyundai's first generative AI voice assistant in India, based on Perplexity AI. The system can handle conversational requests such as planning trips, checking the weather and finding nearby places. It currently works in English only.

The SUV also gets an NVIDIA-accelerated infotainment system with online navigation and split-screen functions, along with Hyundai's Bluelink connected car technology, which offers more than 70 features.

Over-the-air software updates can be delivered to up to 19 controllers in the car. The Bayon also supports more than 500 embedded voice commands in six languages that work offline, and its interface supports 10 regional and two international languages.

Safety

Confirmed safety features include front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control.

Six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist and a tire pressure monitoring system are expected to be standard, though Hyundai has not confirmed the full list.

Engine: One option only

The Bayon will be offered with a single engine: a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable automatic transmission, which Hyundai calls an Intelligent Variable Transmission. The SUV is front-wheel drive.

The lack of a turbo-petrol, diesel or hybrid option is a notable limitation. Rivals in the segment offer a wider choice of powertrains, and some buyers may want more performance or better fuel efficiency.

Rivals

The Bayon enters one of the most competitive segments of India's car market. Its rivals include the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Tata Sierra and Citroen Aircross X, as well as Hyundai's own Creta.

To stand out, the Bayon will rely heavily on its technology and design, and on pricing that is expected to undercut the Creta.

Verdict

On paper, the Hyundai Bayon brings a fresh approach to India's compact SUV market. Its curved twin-screen display, AI voice assistant and connected features give it one of the most advanced tech packages in its class, while its unconventional design should appeal to younger buyers who want something different from a traditional SUV.

The limited engine choice is the Bayon's biggest weakness. A single 115 PS naturally aspirated petrol engine may feel underpowered for buyers who want stronger performance, and the absence of a hybrid or diesel option could cost it sales among buyers focused on running costs.

Much will depend on pricing. If Hyundai positions the Bayon aggressively below the Creta, as expected, it could become a strong option for buyers who want a feature-packed, modern SUV without stretching their budgets.

Hyundai is expected to announce full prices and variant details at the Oct. 26 launch.

Key specifications

Engine: 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol Power: 115 PS Torque: 144 Nm Transmission: six-speed manual or CVT (IVT) Drivetrain: front-wheel drive Screens: dual 12.3-inch curved displays Booking amount: Rs 11,000 Expected price: about Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom) Launch date: Oct. 26, 2026