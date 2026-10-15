Leapmotor B03 Review: Chinese EV Hatch Takes Aim at Renault 5 and VW ID. Polo With Big Range and Low Price

PARIS — Chinese automaker Leapmotor has brought its new B03 electric hatchback to Europe, pitching the compact car as a cheaper, more powerful alternative to established rivals such as the Renault 5 and Volkswagen ID. Polo.

The B03 made its European debut this week at the Paris Motor Show, which runs Oct. 12 to 18. Leapmotor, which is partly owned by Stellantis, said the car will go on sale in Britain in early 2027 and will launch across 36 European countries through its partnership with the Franco-Italian-American automaker.

Full road tests of the B03 have not yet been published, as the car has only just been unveiled for Europe. But its specifications, and early reviews of its closely related sibling, the B03X crossover, offer a clear picture of what buyers can expect.

Specs that outgun rivals on paper

The B03 is powered by a single electric motor producing 194 horsepower that drives the front wheels. Leapmotor says the hatchback can accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 7.6 seconds, brisk for a small, affordable electric car.

It uses a 53-kilowatt-hour lithium iron phosphate battery, providing a range of up to 242 miles, or 390 kilometers, on the European WLTP test cycle. That is slightly more than the B03X crossover, which uses the same battery and is rated at up to 382 kilometers.

Charging is also a strong point. Leapmotor says the B03 can charge from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes at a fast-charging station, with a peak charging rate of 133 kilowatts, faster than comparable models from Renault and Volkswagen.

The car also supports vehicle-to-load capability, allowing it to power external devices.

Practical cabin

At about 4.18 meters long, the B03 is a B-segment hatchback aimed largely at city drivers. Its trunk is significantly larger than the Renault 5's, though smaller than the Volkswagen's, and the front passenger seat can fold completely flat to carry long items.

The cabin features a 14.6-inch central touchscreen, along with heated seats, a heated steering wheel and automatic climate control. Leapmotor says the car uses soft-touch and environmentally friendly materials.

The B03 comes with 21 advanced driver assistance systems, supported by Leapmotor's latest electronic architecture.

Expected pricing

Leapmotor has not announced official pricing. However, industry estimates suggest the car will cost around 20,000 to 25,000 euros in Europe, and UK publications have estimated a starting price of roughly 22,000 to 25,000 pounds.

The car is expected to be sold in Britain in a single, well-equipped trim.

The European version is far more expensive than its Chinese counterpart, which sells for a fraction of the price at home and includes lidar-based driver assistance technology not offered in Europe.

What reviewers say about its sibling

Because the B03 shares its platform and much of its technology with the B03X crossover, recent reviews of that model provide an early indication of its strengths and weaknesses.

Reviewers have consistently praised the B03X for its interior space and practicality. What Car? called it spacious and well equipped, noting that five adults over six feet tall can fit comfortably. Autotrader highlighted its generous standard equipment and low running costs, while several outlets pointed to its large trunk and clever folding rear seats.

Cabin quality has also drawn positive comments, with reviewers noting soft-touch materials that make the car feel more upscale than its price suggests.

However, the driving experience has been a common criticism. Several reviewers described the steering as light and lacking feel. Parkers gave the B03X just 1.5 out of 5 for handling, citing lifeless steering and unconvincing dynamics.

Leapmotor has acknowledged the steering issue and said a software update is coming, according to reviewers in Britain and Australia.

Other complaints include a heavy reliance on the touchscreen for basic functions, a slow and laggy infotainment system and driver assistance warnings that some testers found irritating. Some reviewers also reported traction problems under hard acceleration in the front-drive model.

Overall, the B03X has received middling ratings from major British outlets, including three out of five from What Car?, Autotrader and Parkers. Australia's CarExpert was more positive, describing it as far more polished than its expected price suggests.

Whether the B03 hatchback, with its lower profile and slightly different setup, addresses these issues will become clear when European road tests are published.

Part of a growing lineup

The B03 is the second model on Leapmotor's Compact Electric Platform, following the B03X, which is due in the UK before the end of the year.

Leapmotor entered Europe in September 2024 and has expanded quickly with its T03 city car and C10 and B10 SUVs. The company has also begun production of the B10 in Zaragoza, Spain, part of efforts to build cars locally and reduce exposure to European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

At the Paris show, Leapmotor also unveiled the D19, a large flagship SUV.

Strong competition

The B03 enters one of Europe's most competitive segments. Rivals include the Renault 5 E-Tech, Volkswagen ID. Polo and BYD Dolphin, as well as a growing number of affordable electric cars from Chinese and European brands.

With its combination of performance, range and expected pricing, the B03 appears well positioned on paper. Its success will likely depend on whether Leapmotor can improve the driving experience and software that have held back its siblings.