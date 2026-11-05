Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Review: The Rear-Drive V8 Coupe That Revives the Spirit of AMG's Wild Black Series Cars

Just as Mercedes-AMG readies a new generation of electric performance cars, it has built something gloriously old-fashioned: a lightweight, rear-wheel-drive coupe with a thundering twin-turbo V8. The CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung is rare, eye-wateringly expensive and, according to those who have driven it, one of the most exciting AMGs in years.

Top Gear summed up its appeal in its headline verdict, saying the car "should be called a Black Series," a reference to AMG's legendary hardcore models.

The V8 returns

The heart of the car is its engine. The CLE 646 uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft, producing 637 horsepower (646 PS) and 627 lb-ft of torque. Maximum torque arrives between 2,500 rpm and 4,500 rpm, and the output beats the AMG GT 63 Pro by 34 horsepower.

It marks a significant comeback. The CLE 646 is the first rear-wheel-drive V8-powered AMG since the old C63 was discontinued in 2023.

Sound has not been forgotten. An Akrapovic exhaust using plenty of titanium comes as standard to help the flat-plane V8 sound like a proper AMG.

Rear-drive only

Mercedes-AMG made a deliberate decision to ditch all-wheel drive. An electronically controlled rear limited-slip differential manages torque between the rear wheels and can help drivers indulge in controlled drifts.

Performance is ferocious. The CLE 646 sprints from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 11.4 seconds, reaching a claimed top speed of 310 km/h (193 mph).

Built like a race car

The CLE 646 looks every bit the track machine. Wider bodywork, a carbon-fibre bonnet and wings, enlarged cooling ducts and an imposing rear wing give it an almost competition-car stance.

The chassis is extensively reworked. The body is 60 mm wider front and rear and sits 22 mm lower at the front axle and 16 mm lower at the rear, with steel coilovers developed with KW and four-way adjustable dampers. Carbon-ceramic brakes use 420-mm front discs with six-piston calipers.

Aerodynamics are serious, too. The front diffuser bolts into either a Street or Race position, the rear wing's center section adjusts manually, and Mercedes claims well over 250 kg of downforce at top speed.

Comfort has been stripped away. The rear seats, sound insulation and even the parking sensors are gone, replaced by a roll-over bar and racing buckets, with six-point harnesses available as an option.

It is lighter, but not light. Polycarbonate glazing and other measures save around 170kg over the CLE 53, yet the CLE 646 still weighs 1,895kg.

Behind the wheel

Testers came away impressed. Autocar described the car as "something approaching a road-legal race car" and said rear-wheel drive adds a progressive balance.

Top Gear highlighted the car's playful character. Its tester said that coming out of corners you feel the weight transfer rearward as the rear tyres start to smear into oversteer.

Rare and costly

Few will ever get the chance to own one. Mercedes-AMG will build just 30 examples.

The price reflects that exclusivity. Autocar put the price approaching £670,000. Top Gear noted that AMG isn't confirming the figure, and argued the price is only chargeable because of how few are being built.

What it means for AMG

Beyond its tiny production run, the CLE 646 sends a message. It proves the V8 fits in the CLE, raising hopes for future models. A Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 model is planned for 2027.

The verdict

The CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung is an indulgent, uncompromising celebration of everything enthusiasts love about AMG: a big V8, rear-wheel drive and aggressive engineering. It is unattainable for almost everyone, but it may be the clearest sign yet that the V8 still has a future in Affalterbach.