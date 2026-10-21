Leapmotor B03 Review: Stellantis-Backed Electric Supermini Brings 242-Mile Range to Renault 5 Price Battle

Chinese electric vehicle maker Leapmotor is preparing to take on Europe's most popular small electric cars with the B03, a compact hatchback that promises strong performance, fast charging and a long list of standard features at a competitive price.

The B03 made its European debut at the Paris Motor Show this month and is set to go on sale in early 2027 in 36 European countries, including the United Kingdom. Its arrival is supported by Leapmotor's partnership with Stellantis, the parent of Peugeot, Fiat and Citroen, which owns a stake in the Chinese company.

Where it fits

The B03 sits between Leapmotor's tiny T03 city car and its B03X compact crossover. In China, it is sold as the A05.

At 4,175 millimeters long and 1,790 millimeters wide, the B03 is similar in size to the Renault Clio. It targets electric rivals including the Renault 5, Volkswagen ID. Polo, Hyundai Ioniq 3 and BYD Dolphin.

Performance and range

The B03 is powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing 145 kilowatts (194 horsepower) and 200 Newton-meters of torque. That allows a 0-62 mph time of 7.6 seconds, brisk for a supermini.

A 53 kilowatt-hour lithium iron phosphate battery provides a range of up to 242 miles (390 kilometers) on the WLTP test cycle.

That is slightly less than some rivals in their longest-range forms. The Renault 5 offers up to 252 miles, the Hyundai Ioniq 3 280 miles and the Volkswagen ID. Polo 308 miles. However, those figures typically apply to more expensive versions, while the B03 comes with its larger battery as standard.

Charging is a strength. With a peak DC charging speed of 133 kilowatts, the B03 can charge from 10% to 80% in about 21 minutes, faster than many rivals in the segment.

A heat pump is standard, which helps preserve range in cold weather, and vehicle-to-load functionality allows the car to power external devices.

Space and practicality

Leapmotor has focused heavily on interior space. The B03 offers up to 888 millimeters (35 inches) of rear legroom, which the company describes as class-leading.

The trunk holds 405 liters with the rear seats in place, expanding to 1,305 liters with them folded. There is also a 90-liter underfloor storage compartment and about 30 storage spaces throughout the cabin, including a waterproof storage box. The front passenger seat can be folded completely flat to carry long items.

Technology and equipment

The dashboard features a 14.6-inch floating touchscreen and an 8.8-inch digital instrument display running Leapmotor's latest software. Most controls are operated through the touchscreen, a design some drivers may find less intuitive than physical buttons.

In the U.K., Leapmotor plans to offer a single, well-equipped trim. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, LED lights, synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver's seat and electrically folding mirrors.

Leapmotor says the cabin features "segment-leading soft-touch surfaces," an effort to give the small car a more premium feel.

Early impressions

Early hands-on assessments have praised the B03's comfortable driver's seat, generous headroom and well-designed controls, describing it as impressive for a city car. Some reviewers noted a lack of adjustable headrests in places and said the exterior styling is relatively plain compared with the retro-inspired Renault 5.

Price

Leapmotor has not confirmed pricing, which will be announced closer to launch. Industry estimates suggest the B03 could start around £23,000 in the U.K., with prices expected to remain below £25,000. In Europe, it is expected to cost around 25,000 euros.

That would place it in direct competition with entry-level versions of its main rivals while offering more power, faster charging and more standard equipment.

The verdict

On paper, the Leapmotor B03 is one of the most compelling small electric cars heading to Europe. It combines strong performance, practical range, fast charging, generous space and a long equipment list at a competitive expected price.

Its biggest challenges will be convincing buyers to choose a relatively unknown Chinese brand over established names such as Renault and Volkswagen, and building a strong service network through its Stellantis partnership. Final pricing will also be crucial.

If Leapmotor delivers on its promises, the B03 could become a serious contender in Europe's fast-growing affordable EV market.