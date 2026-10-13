BMW M2 xDrive Review: First All-Wheel-Drive M2 Hits 60 MPH in 3.6 Seconds, but Purists May Miss Something

MUNICH — For a decade, the BMW M2 has been the German automaker's purest expression of the small, rear-wheel-drive sports coupe. Now, for the first time, it sends power to all four wheels.

The new BMW M2 with M xDrive, a 2027 model, adds all-wheel drive to BMW's smallest M car, making it the quickest-accelerating version of the M2 yet. Early reviews suggest the added traction transforms its launch and wet-weather confidence, though some testers say it gives up a measure of the playfulness that made the rear-drive car a favorite among driving enthusiasts.

Since its introduction for the 2016 model year, the M2 had only ever been offered with rear-wheel drive.

A long-awaited addition

BMW executives said demand from the U.S. market alone convinced the company to build an all-wheel-drive M2, according to BMWBlog, which had reported on the car's development for years before its official reveal in June.

"The new BMW M2 with M xDrive opens the next chapter in the story of an icon," Alexander Karajlovic, vice president for development at BMW M GmbH, said when the car was introduced.

Power and performance

Under the hood, the M2 xDrive uses the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine as the standard M2, producing 473 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque in U.S. trim. BMW did not add any extra power for the all-wheel-drive model.

Because the xDrive system is offered only with the eight-speed automatic transmission, the car receives the higher-output version of the engine. A recent update to the M2 raised power by 20 horsepower to 473, but only in cars equipped with the automatic.

In Europe, the car uses an updated version of the engine designed to comply with the European Union's upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations.

The real gain is in acceleration. BMW says the M2 xDrive reaches 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, 0.3 seconds quicker than the rear-drive automatic and 0.5 seconds quicker than the manual. That is even a tenth of a second quicker than the limited-edition M2 CS, which produces more than 500 horsepower.

Using a one-foot rollout, the measurement method favored by many U.S. publications, BMW claims a time of 3.3 seconds. The car reaches 124 mph from a standstill in 12.8 seconds.

Top speed is limited to 155 mph, rising to 177 mph with the optional M Driver's Package.

Britain's RAC said the xDrive model's 0-62 mph time of 3.7 seconds is quicker than any Audi RS3 and even a base Porsche 911 Carrera.

How the all-wheel-drive system works

The M xDrive system is similar to the setup in the larger M4. A multi-plate clutch in the transfer case engages the front wheels as needed.

In normal driving conditions, BMW says power goes exclusively to the rear wheels. An Active M Differential distributes power variably between the rear wheels, an arrangement designed to preserve the handling character of a rear-drive car.

Drivers can also lock the car into a rear-drive-only mode by deactivating the stability control system, a feature found on other all-wheel-drive BMW M models that allows experienced drivers to slide the car on a track.

What reviewers say

The RAC rated the M2 range 8.4 out of 10, calling it its favorite M car on sale for outright driving enjoyment. Its reviewers said the M2's appeal goes beyond more focused sports cars by combining everyday usability, four-seat practicality and typical BMW quality.

On the xDrive version specifically, the RAC said the all-wheel-drive model is more secure and stable, particularly in poor weather, but described it as a bit less fun than the rear-drive car.

Before the xDrive model arrived, BMWBlog wrote in its review of the updated M2 that all-wheel drive would be the one change that could make the car better, noting that in other M models the front axle adds stability and reassurance while still allowing the rear of the car to slide when powering out of corners.

Edmunds, reviewing the 2026 M2 range, gave it a 7.8 out of 10 and said its limits are accessible to drivers of all skill levels, while noting its low ride height can make it harder to get in and out of.

The weight penalty

The added capability comes at a cost in weight. The M2 xDrive weighs 185 pounds more than the rear-drive version, with a curb weight of 3,988 pounds.

The M2 has long been criticized for being heavy for its size, and the xDrive model makes that more pronounced. Some reviewers have argued the extra mass is unlikely to dramatically change the car's character, given its rear-biased power delivery.

Price

The M2 xDrive starts at $74,950 in the United States, before destination charges. That compares with a starting price of $69,375 for the 2026 rear-drive M2, while the M2 CS begins at $99,775.

Options can push the price considerably higher. BMWBlog found that selecting every factory option adds $17,450, bringing a fully loaded M2 xDrive to $92,400. The biggest single add-on is a $9,900 Carbon Package. Adaptive cruise control costs $500.

In Britain, the M2 xDrive is priced from 74,255 pounds.

Practicality

Like other versions of the M2, the xDrive model offers four seats and up to 13.8 cubic feet of trunk space, according to Edmunds. Its cabin uses BMW's curved display and touchscreen-focused infotainment system, with wireless charging and USB ports in both rows.

Competition

The M2 xDrive enters a market for compact high-performance cars that includes the Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG models. For buyers who want more space, the larger BMW M4 starts at slightly more than $80,000.

The verdict

For drivers who live in regions with snow or rain, or who want the quickest possible launch, the M2 xDrive addresses the rear-drive car's biggest weakness: putting its power to the ground. Reviewers broadly agree that the all-wheel-drive version is faster and more confidence-inspiring.

But for enthusiasts who value a manual transmission or the more lively, rear-drive feel that defined the M2 for a decade, the standard car remains available, and some testers still consider it the more entertaining choice.