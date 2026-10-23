Renault Duster Hybrid Review: Claimed 29 Kmpl Mileage and 160 PS Make It a Serious Rival to Toyota and Maruti

Renault has launched a strong-hybrid version of its new Duster in India, betting that fuel-sipping technology can help one of the country's most recognizable SUV names take on Japanese rivals that have long dominated the hybrid market.

The Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 is priced from Rs 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom, rising to Rs 19.49 lakh for the top variant. Renault claims fuel efficiency of 29 kilometers per liter, which, if borne out in real-world driving, would put the Duster among the most efficient SUVs in its class.

Deliveries begin Nov. 6, ahead of the Diwali holiday, with priority for customers who had already reserved the model. Bookings opened earlier this month for a deposit of Rs 21,000.

A big bet on hybrids

The hybrid launch comes about seven months after Renault reintroduced the Duster nameplate in India with a new-generation model. It is now the third powertrain option for the SUV, alongside two turbocharged petrol engines.

Renault India CEO Stephane Deblaise has framed the hybrid as a replacement for diesel engines, which have been falling out of favor among Indian buyers due to stricter emissions rules and higher costs.

"We are advertising it as Forget diesel, Go Hybrid," Deblaise said.

"It is a big bet," he added.

Deblaise said hybrid and CNG vehicles could eventually account for half of Renault's sales in India.

"It is possible, 50 per cent is possible from hybrid and CNG, but we do not have a target," he said.

Pricing and variants

The Duster Hybrid is offered in three variants:

Evolution: Rs 16.99 lakh Techno: Rs 18.99 lakh Emotion: Rs 19.49 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom and introductory, applying through Dec. 31.

The rest of the Duster range starts at Rs 10.49 lakh with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. A more powerful 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mild-hybrid version is also available.

The hybrid system explained

The Duster Hybrid uses a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine combined with two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh lithium-ion battery. Together, the system produces 160 PS.

One electric motor, rated at 49 hp, drives the wheels, while a smaller 20 hp starter-generator supports the engine and charges the battery.

Instead of the continuously variable transmission (CVT) used in many hybrids, Renault uses an eight-speed dedicated hybrid transmission with fixed gear ratios. Renault says the system can run in electric-only mode for up to 80% of the time in city driving, though that depends on driving conditions.

The SUV is front-wheel drive and has a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 9.6 seconds, brisk for a hybrid family SUV.

Renault also says the Duster Hybrid can cover more than 1,400 kilometers on a full tank, a figure that will appeal to buyers who drive long distances.

The hybrid battery is covered by a warranty of eight years or 160,000 kilometers.

The trade-off: Less boot space

The hybrid system comes with one notable compromise. Because the battery is mounted under the floor, boot capacity falls to 372 liters, down from 518 liters in the petrol-only version.

Families who regularly travel with a lot of luggage may find the reduced space a drawback, though 372 liters remains usable for everyday needs.

Renault has also fitted frequency-dependent dampers to the hybrid, which are designed to improve ride comfort over rough roads.

Design and interior

Visually, the hybrid looks largely the same as the regular Duster, with the boxy, rugged styling that has long been central to the model's appeal. Hybrid-specific touches include illuminated "DUSTER" lettering on the grille and "E-Tech" badges.

Inside, the dashboard layout is unchanged, but the hybrid gets new Dune Brown leatherette upholstery that gives the cabin a more premium feel.

Features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, a powered tailgate and six-way powered, ventilated front seats.

Safety

The Duster Hybrid is well equipped on safety. Standard features include six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, disc brakes on all four wheels, a tire pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchors, front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

It also gets Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems. The new-generation Duster has been reported to have earned a five-star rating in India's Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Rivals

The Duster Hybrid enters a segment long dominated by Japanese automakers. Its main rivals include the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara strong hybrids, along with the Maruti Victoris. A hybrid version of the Kia Seltos is also expected.

Toyota and Maruti have built a strong reputation for hybrid reliability in India, and the Duster will need to win over buyers who may be cautious about a newer hybrid system.

However, the Duster has several advantages on paper. Its 160 PS output is strong for the segment, its 29 kmpl claimed efficiency is highly competitive, and its pricing undercuts many rivals at the entry level.

Ownership costs

Renault is offering an optional ownership package, Renault Protect, priced from Rs 89,900. It includes three years of comprehensive insurance, scheduled maintenance and an assured resale value offer.

The company also offers an extended warranty program covering the vehicle for up to seven years or 150,000 kilometers, subject to terms.

Verdict

On paper, the Renault Duster Hybrid is one of the most compelling new SUVs in India's mid-size segment. It combines the Duster's rugged design and strong brand recall with impressive claimed fuel efficiency, strong performance and a long list of features at a competitive price.

The decision to use an eight-speed transmission rather than a CVT could also appeal to buyers who prefer a more conventional driving feel, though that will need to be judged on the road.

The main drawbacks are the reduced boot space and the challenge of competing against well-established rivals from Toyota and Maruti, whose hybrids already have a strong following.

For buyers looking to cut fuel costs without moving to a fully electric vehicle, the Duster Hybrid makes a strong case. If its real-world efficiency comes close to Renault's claims, it could become one of the most important models in the company's Indian lineup.

Key specifications

Engine: 1.8-liter naturally aspirated petrol with strong hybrid system Combined power: 160 PS Battery: 1.4 kWh lithium-ion Transmission: eight-speed dedicated hybrid transmission Drivetrain: front-wheel drive Claimed fuel efficiency: 29 kmpl (ARAI) 0-100 km/h: 9.6 seconds (claimed) Boot space: 372 liters Price: Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)