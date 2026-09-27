Renault Reveals 270-hp Electric 8 Gordini Coupe Concept, Says It Is a One-Off Show Car

The car was shown Sept. 24 at the Renault Carwalk and is due on the brand's stand at the Paris Motor Show from Oct. 12 to 18. After that it is earmarked for the Renault Collections museum in Flins, France, planned to open in about 15 months. Flins is where the original 8 was built.

Alexandre Malval, Renault's vice president of design, said: "With Renault 8 Gordini Concept, we wanted to spark emotion by drawing on both our heritage and modern times, bringing together the icons of yesterday and the future. This exercise in style sets out to reinvent Renault 8 Gordini for the modern day. The aim of this coupé is to inspire emotion and capture the imagination of all car enthusiasts. And when I talk about emotion, I'm not talking about nostalgia, but real passion for cars."

On the stance he added: "We updated the distinctive styling of the original Renault 8, which was virtually symmetrical from front to rear, to give it a more dynamic look. With the flowing cabin lines, wide track, prominent wings and wheels of 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear, it appears to hug the road."

Romain Gauvin, Renault's concept design chief, told Autocar: "The original 8 was a very humble car, a sort of working class hero. We wanted to keep that honesty for this concept. It's not a two-metre-wide, 1000bhp machine: it's still approachable and makes you smile."

Asked about a production run, Gauvin said: "Production is not something we considered for this car. It is really a one-off concept. But I'm a designer, so if the company decides to make a production run out of it, I would be very happy to make it."

Thomas Altet, a color and materials designer, said: "The colour of the concept car was inspired by Bleu de France, the signature colour of the original Renault 8 Gordini."

The concept measures 4.12 meters long, 1.88 meters wide and 1.27 meters tall — short, wide and very low. Renault lists a single rear electric motor at about 270 horsepower, or 266 bhp / 198 kW in some briefings, driving the rear wheels. Torque, battery size, range, weight and 0-60 times were not published. The body is described as carbon. The front end is treated as a single lift-off panel, a motorsport nod that also hides shut lines.

Round lamps recall the 1962–71 Renault 8. Extra spotlights echo period rally cars. White Gordini stripes run as a graphic that ties the windscreen grille to the tail lamps. Staggered 19- and 20-inch wheels and a deep diffuser complete the café-racer brief Renault used in its press language.

The original 8 Gordini of 1964 put a tuned, rear-mounted four-cylinder of about 95 horsepower in a four-door family shell. Rear drive and a light tail made it a cheap way to learn car control. Jean Ragnotti and other French rally names used similar cars as trainers. Amédée Gordini's name later sat on hotter Clios before Alpine absorbed the performance role.

This concept is not that car. It is a two-door, two-seat show piece after an internal contest of more than 300 sketches. Two designs were modeled at 2:5 scale; the final car mixed both. It follows other heritage one-offs: an electric R17 restomod with Ora Ïto and the Renault 5 Diamant art car with Pierre Gonalons. Unlike those collaborations, the 8 Gordini was designed in-house and is the first studio show car under Malval.

Renault has put the 4 and 5 back into production as EVs. Autocar and others note that Alpine already covers small sports cars, which weakens the business case for a second compact two-seater with a revived tuner badge. Auto Express reported that, at unveiling, Renault had no plan for a road-legal version.

A review of the object, not a road test, stops at what can be seen. Proportions are the story: shorter than many hot hatches, wider than the old 8, low enough that the glasshouse looks perched. The power figure is in Alpine A110 territory, not hypercar theater. Without a published curb weight, that number is a brochure line.

What buyers cannot do is order one. What designers can do is lift lamps, stripes, blue paint and the idea of a small rear-drive coupe into later Clios or Alpines. That is the usual job of a Carwalk car.

Paris will judge the surface. The museum will keep the artifact. Until Renault opens an order book, the 8 Gordini of 2026 remains a 270-hp electric sculpture with rally lights and a designer's smile — not a car you can drive home.