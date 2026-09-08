AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla's official Robotaxi account said riders can run a Cybercab cabin by talking to Grok, amplifying a passenger video that showed climate, video and music changing without a finger on the screen.

"Talk to Grok to control your Cybercab," the @robotaxi account posted on Sept. 6, quoting Owen Sparks, who had written: "Cybercab has some pretty in-depth Grok integration, so for many actions, you never have to touch the screen. You can just use natural language to control the climate, YouTube, Music, and it will even send a notification to your phone so you can easily edit your destination."

The post did not list a software version, a city-by-city rollout or a claim that every Austin Cybercab already behaves that way. It did put Tesla's own stamp on a feature that matters in a car with no steering wheel and no pedals: if no one is driving, the cabin has to work like a lounge, not a cockpit.

Sparks's clip, about three and a half minutes long, shows the production two-seater moving through Austin traffic while a large landscape display handles the trip. The visualization puts the Cybercab on a digital roadway with other vehicles. On-screen copy tracks an arrival window measured in minutes. A Grok chip sits in the interface. The rider opens YouTube and Apple Music, adjusts climate settings labeled low, medium and high, and later holds a phone showing an "Edit Dropoff" card for the Courtyard by Marriott Austin Downtown Convention Center, with a fare near $26. Buttons visible on the bar include Pull Over and Support.

That is the product Tesla is selling this week, three days after it began offering paid Cybercab rides in limited parts of Austin. The gold two-seater joined driverless Model Ys already in the Robotaxi app. Elon Musk called the vehicle, in a launch video, "the first car that is specifically built for unsupervised full self-driving." Texas records listed about 45 Cybercabs registered to the fleet around the launch. NHTSA said it was "in contact with Tesla and is evaluating the situation" after the wheel-free design entered passenger service.

Voice control is not a new Tesla idea. It is new as the public pitch for this body style. In Tesla's 2026 Summer Update notes the company wrote that Grok "can now make phone calls, search and play music, adjust climate, open the glovebox, and answer questions about your Tesla." Tesla also said the summer release uses "Grok Think Fast 2.0." In privately owned cars with the right infotainment hardware, testers have described chained commands — climate, wipers, seat heaters — in one spoken sentence. Cybercab applies that stack to a cabin where there is no driver to reach a stalk or a wheel.

The destination piece is the one that crosses from entertainment into the trip itself. Sparks said Grok can push a notification to the rider's phone so the drop-off can be edited there. The video shows the phone card, not the car rewriting the route from the cabin screen alone. That split is practical. Tesla's robotaxi service is geofenced. Changing an address mid-ride is a billing and routing event as much as a voice trick. The phone remains the booking tool. Grok becomes the hands-free remote for comfort and media.

Musk has sketched a deeper layer that the Robotaxi post does not claim is live. Asked in June about talking to Grok "like we can with an Uber driver," he wrote that "this functionality will be there in about 3 months or so." He said Tesla would eventually have "fully integrated voice control commands that can control the vehicle," but that it was "just a bit too early for that." Three months from late June lands near this launch window. The official Cybercab line still describes cabin control — climate, YouTube, music, a phone ping for the pin — not "turn right here" as a spoken override of the driving stack.

That distinction matters to regulators and to riders. A voice that lowers the temperature is an amenity. A voice that changes lanes on command is a driving control. Cybercab's Rider Guide still centers the in-cabin screen for trip functions and a stop or pull-over control that brings the car to a safe stop and connects the passenger to support. Tesla has also said riders will be able to plug in a PlayStation or Xbox and has teased theater, music, gaming and later Starlink connectivity. A reply under the Robotaxi post asked for TIDAL HiFi and Spotify Lossless because the car has "Starlink onboard + great sound system." Tesla did not answer in that thread.

The commercial context is still small. Paid Cybercab trips are Austin-only. Tesla's Model Y robotaxis run in additional Texas and Florida markets. The company has not posted a Cybercab expansion calendar or a consumer MSRP. Musk has previously said the car should cost under $30,000 and that Tesla would sell units to customers, not only operate them. The September event did not confirm either number. Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla's head of AI software, posted last month that "the streets won't be the same anymore." Asked whether Cybercabs would flood Austin, Musk replied, "Yes." Forty-five registered cars and a voice demo are not a flood.

They are, however, a consistent software strategy. Tesla wants the same assistant in a Model Y glovebox command and in a robotaxi that has no glovebox driver. Grok already lives in Tesla cars as a chatbot with a "Hey Grok" wake word. The summer notes extended it into calls and climate. Cybercab is the first vehicle where talking to that assistant is not a convenience for a person who is also steering. It is the intended way to live in the cabin for the length of a $26 downtown hop.

What Tesla has not published is a reliability rate for those spoken commands in the robotaxi fleet, or whether every public Cybercab in Austin is on the same Grok build Sparks filmed. Community tests of the summer update in regular Teslas found mixed hit rates on long command lists. A robotaxi ride is shorter and the command set Sparks named is smaller: temperature, YouTube, music, a destination edit on the phone. That is an easier demo than "drive like my usual Uber."

The company that posted "Talk to Grok to control your Cybercab" is the same company asking riders to trust a car with no wheel. The sentence is marketing. It is also an accurate description of the cabin Tesla showed: a screen that can stay dark while a voice changes the climate, a phone that still owns the pin, and a two-seat car that keeps moving through Austin whether anyone touches glass or not.