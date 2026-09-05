Musk Explains Why Tesla's Cybercab Is Gold, Denies Any Connection To Trump's Gold Décor Amid Austin Rollout

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AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk has addressed online speculation that the gold color of Tesla's newly launched Cybercab was a nod to President Donald Trump's well-documented affinity for gold decor, offering a playful explanation that made no mention of the president at all.

The two-seat, driverless taxi, which has no steering wheel or pedals, began carrying invited passengers in Austin on Thursday, with public rides scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Central time Friday, though only in limited areas of the city.

The vehicle's gold finish quickly sparked speculation online, given Trump's extensive use of gold accents throughout the Oval Office and his ongoing plans for a new White House ballroom featuring extensive gold decoration. Some Tesla owners speculated on forums including Tesla Motors Club about a possible connection between the car's color and the president's well-known preference for the metallic hue.

Musk addressed the speculation Thursday, responding to footage of the Cybercab shared on X by Tesla-focused account DogeDesigner, which described the moment as a "Golden Era."

"That's why Cybercab is gold!" Musk wrote in response, framing the color as a symbolic marker of what he described as a literal golden era for transportation. Musk offered no further explanation in his post and made no mention of Trump.

Despite the joking tone of Musk's response, the launch itself represents a genuine operational milestone for Tesla's autonomous vehicle ambitions. Tesla said Thursday that rides in Austin had begun in limited areas of the city, and that its driverless fleet had surpassed 1 million miles of unsupervised operation without a human present in the driver's seat. Both figures come directly from Tesla rather than an independent regulator, and have not been independently verified.

Tesla had already offered a more detailed, and considerably more practical, explanation for the Cybercab's gold color well before Musk's latest comment. Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla's chief designer, addressed the choice in a December 2024 video produced in collaboration with the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, describing gold as representing "a future version of the idea of a New York City yellow cab."

Beyond its symbolic design rationale, the color choice also carries a manufacturing dimension. Tesla said in July that the Cybercab's body panels bypass the conventional paint-shop process entirely, with color instead incorporated directly during the vehicle's molding process, meaning the panels emerge from manufacturing already colored rather than requiring a separate painting step afterward.

According to Tesla, that approach cuts the manufacturing cycle for those specific body parts from hours down to minutes. The company has said the process reduces manufacturing and supply-chain emissions associated with those parts by 35%, while also eliminating the volatile organic compound emissions typically associated with traditional vehicle painting. These figures come directly from Tesla and have not been independently verified by outside regulators.

Musk has spoken for years about efforts to simplify Tesla's paint processes more broadly, and the company notably trimmed its available color range in 2018 as part of an earlier push to simplify manufacturing operations across its vehicle lineup.

The timeline surrounding the Cybercab's design also complicates any suggestion that the color was specifically chosen as a tribute to Trump. Tesla first unveiled the Cybercab concept in October 2024, with von Holzhausen publicly explaining the gold color choice in December of that year, well before Trump's second term as president began in January 2025.

Gold decor has nonetheless featured prominently throughout Trump's current term in office. The Oval Office contains numerous gold-framed pictures and additional gold accents, while publicly released renderings of the White House ballroom Trump has proposed building show extensive gold decoration throughout the planned space.

Psychology experts interviewed separately by HuffPost have offered various interpretations of Trump's consistent use of gold in his surroundings, generally linking the color to broader themes of status, authority and wealth. Houston-based psychotherapist Manahil Riaz told the outlet that gold functions as a kind of visual shorthand for those qualities. Denise Dudley, a clinical psychologist and behavioral expert, separately told HuffPost that the use of gold decor could serve to create a visible distinction between wealth and everyone else.

It is worth noting that neither expert was specifically discussing the Cybercab or commenting on Musk's design choices when they offered those broader observations about Trump's use of gold decor, and their comments should be understood as general psychological interpretation rather than any specific confirmation of Trump's personal motivations.

Neither Musk nor Tesla has directly linked the Cybercab's gold color to Trump at any point, and no evidence has emerged suggesting the company selected the color as any kind of tribute to the president. Tesla's own explanation, rooted in both the New York City taxi design concept and the practical manufacturing benefits of incorporating color during the molding process, predates Trump's return to office by more than a month.

At the Cybercab's original 2024 unveiling, Musk indicated Tesla planned to eventually sell the vehicle for under $30,000, though that figure remains a stated future target rather than a confirmed current retail price as the vehicle enters its initial limited rollout phase in Austin.

The Cybercab's debut adds to Tesla's broader push to expand its autonomous ride-hailing ambitions beyond its existing Austin robotaxi service, which has operated using modified Model Y vehicles equipped with the company's Full Self-Driving software. As Tesla continues rolling out the Cybercab to additional passengers in the coming days and weeks, the vehicle's distinctive gold color, whatever its ultimate origin, appears set to remain a recognizable visual signature for the company's newest autonomous vehicle as it moves from limited invited rides toward broader public availability in Austin.