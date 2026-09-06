Kia Sorento Strong Hybrid Launches In India With 238 HP, Bookings Open Ahead Of Sept. 4 Debut In New Delhi

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NEW DELHI — Kia has launched the India-spec version of its flagship three-row Sorento SUV, offering buyers a choice between a strong-hybrid petrol powertrain and a diesel engine as the company enters one of the country's most competitive premium SUV segments, with sales officially beginning Sept. 4.

The India-spec Sorento arrives as a fully imported, CBU-style vehicle, positioned above Kia's existing Carens and Seltos models in the company's domestic lineup. Bookings for the vehicle had already opened ahead of the official launch, though Kia had not officially confirmed final pricing as of the launch date. Industry expectations place the vehicle in the range of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh, ex-showroom, according to reporting on the launch.

The Sorento's flagship powertrain for the Indian market is a 1.6-liter strong-hybrid petrol engine producing 238 horsepower, offered alongside a 2.0-liter diesel option generating 202 horsepower. The SUV is available in both six-seat and seven-seat cabin layouts, with the vehicle measuring approximately 4,815 millimeters in length on a 2,815-millimeter wheelbase. The India-spec model comes equipped with a Level 2 advanced driver-assistance system and a panoramic sunroof, positioning it to compete directly against established premium three-row SUVs including the Toyota Fortuner and the MG Gloster.

The India-spec launch reflects the fourth generation of the global Sorento model, the same underlying platform Kia sells in markets including the United States, though with regional variations in available powertrains and equipment. In the U.S. market, Kia offers the Sorento Hybrid as a distinct trim lineup separate from the gas-only and plug-in hybrid variants, with the hybrid version's U.S. powertrain built around a turbocharged 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, generating a combined 227 horsepower and mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

According to Edmunds, which conducted independent testing of the 2026 Sorento Hybrid on both a closed test track and public roads, the SUV delivers a well-rounded driving experience for its class. The outlet's testers recorded a zero-to-60-mph acceleration time of 7.6 seconds, a figure Edmunds noted was quicker than the mechanically related Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid.

Edmunds' review praised several aspects of the SUV's driving dynamics. Testers found the six-speed automatic transmission shifted quickly and smoothly, a trait the outlet noted is not always guaranteed in hybrid vehicles given the added complexity of blending gas and electric power delivery. Drivers described the acceleration as feeling strong off the line, with the transition between gas and electric power operating unobtrusively in the background.

"Braking is confidence-inspiring thanks to a balanced, intuitive brake pedal," Edmunds wrote in its review, adding that the Sorento's "handling and steering provide a sense of control and assurance on the road," and that the SUV "stays controlled over bumps, imparting confidence and a sense of stability."

Edmunds summarized its overall assessment of the U.S.-market Sorento Hybrid favorably, describing it as a well-equipped and appealing choice within the small three-row SUV segment.

"The 2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid is an appealing and well-equipped choice for a small SUV with a third-row seat," Edmunds wrote. "We like its good fuel economy, practical size and accessible price. The turbocharged hybrid powertrain makes this SUV pleasant to drive as well." The review noted one caveat, however, cautioning that buyers who frequently rely on their third-row seating might be better served by Kia's larger Telluride Hybrid model instead.

J.D. Power's review of the U.S.-spec Sorento Hybrid similarly highlighted the vehicle's value proposition relative to larger three-row crossover competitors, describing it as smaller and more efficient than most rivals in its category while still offering substantial feature content for the price. J.D. Power noted the Sorento Hybrid's cabin quality as a particular strength, praising its well-built interior and, in higher trim levels, quilted leather upholstery that approaches, though does not fully match, luxury-brand quality.

In the U.S. market, the Sorento Hybrid starts at $40,385, according to Kelley Blue Book, with fuel economy ratings ranging from 32 miles per gallon in the city and 35 on the highway up to 37 city and 36 highway, depending on the specific trim and equipment selected. The range-topping X-Line SX Prestige trim starts at $48,685 before options.

The Sorento Hybrid has also earned strong independent safety recognition in the U.S. market, receiving a 2026 Top Safety Pick Plus designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, an award that applies specifically to vehicles built after September 2025.

For the India-spec launch specifically, the Sorento's arrival marks Kia's continued push to expand its premium SUV offerings within the Indian market, following the success of smaller models like the Seltos and Carens. The decision to offer a strong-hybrid petrol variant alongside a conventional diesel option reflects a broader trend among automakers selling premium SUVs in India, where rising fuel costs and growing environmental awareness have increased consumer interest in hybrid powertrains, even as diesel engines continue to hold strong appeal among buyers prioritizing long-distance touring capability and towing performance.

With bookings already open ahead of the Sept. 4 launch and official India-market pricing still pending confirmation from Kia at the time of the reveal, prospective buyers weighing the Sorento against established rivals like the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster are likely to focus closely on how Kia prices the strong-hybrid variant relative to its diesel counterpart, along with how the SUV's six- and seven-seat configurations compare against competitors in terms of both cabin space and third-row usability, a factor that reviews of the global Sorento Hybrid have consistently flagged as a practical consideration for family buyers evaluating the vehicle's third-row seating for regular, rather than occasional, use.