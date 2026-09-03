2027 Corvette Grand Sport X Review: 721-Horsepower Hybrid AWD Brings E-Ray Formula Back Sharper In First Drive

Chevrolet has revived one of the Corvette's most storied nameplates for 2027, introducing the Grand Sport alongside a hybrid, all-wheel-drive variant called the Grand Sport X that effectively replaces the previous-generation E-Ray while delivering a significant jump in performance.

Both the standard Grand Sport and the Grand Sport X are built around an entirely new naturally aspirated V8, an engine Chevrolet internally designates the LS6. Displacing 6.7 liters, up from the outgoing 6.2-liter unit, the LS6 produces 535 horsepower and 520 pound-feet of torque, making it the most powerful standard engine ever offered in a Corvette. Chevrolet increased the engine's stroke from 92 to 100 millimeters to achieve the gains, resulting in the highest compression ratio of any Corvette V8 in the model's history.

The Grand Sport X takes that already substantial power figure considerably further by adding the front-axle electric drive unit and compact battery pack borrowed from the range-topping Corvette ZR1X. The permanent-magnet electric motor contributes an additional 186 horsepower and roughly 145 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels, pushing the Grand Sport X's total system output to 721 horsepower while simultaneously giving the car all-wheel drive, a first for the Corvette's Grand Sport lineage.

According to Edmunds, which conducted an early first-drive evaluation of the new model, the hybrid setup markedly improves the car's dynamic behavior compared with the outgoing E-Ray, which the Grand Sport X effectively displaces in Chevrolet's lineup.

"Where the E-Ray was sometimes known for nose-heavy, somewhat reluctant handling chops, the Grand Sport X is lively through turns," Edmunds' review noted, adding that the car "dives in with aggression and uses its electric power not just to help with acceleration on straightaways, but to pull the nose through corners as well."

Edmunds also praised the steering feel carried over into the hybrid variant, noting that despite the added weight and complexity of the all-wheel-drive hybrid system, the Grand Sport X remains "a sweet-steering, engaging Corvette" rather than one dulled by its additional hardware.

Visually, both Grand Sport variants adopt wider body panels shared with the track-focused Corvette Z06, giving the cars a noticeably broader stance than the standard Stingray. The signature Grand Sport hash marks, a design cue tracing back to earlier generations of the nameplate, have moved to the rear fenders for the first time in the car's history. Chevrolet is offering a Launch Edition for the model's debut year, pairing a Santorini Blue exterior with red interior accents, along with an embossed overhead view of the Grand Sport stitched into the floor mats and headrests as a nod to the model's heritage.

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According to autoevolution's review of the Grand Sport X, the car's front end features a low, aggressive nose with large air intakes that hint at the additional performance hidden beneath the bodywork, while retaining the eighth-generation Corvette's overall angular design language with model-specific detailing that sets it apart from lesser trims.

Inside, the Grand Sport X carries over the significantly revised cabin layout introduced across the broader 2027 Corvette lineup, which Edmunds described as a substantial improvement over the original C8-generation interior and its dense wall of buttons that had previously separated driver from passenger. The new mode selector switches to a simpler toggle design in place of the larger, more dramatic knob used in earlier model years, allowing for quicker cycling between the car's various drive modes.

The Grand Sport X's hybrid system also introduces several track-oriented driving modes borrowed from the ZR1X, including Endurance, Qualifying and Push-to-Pass settings designed for sustained track use, along with a Stealth mode that allows the car to operate on electric power alone at speeds up to 50 miles per hour, letting drivers exit a neighborhood or garage area with minimal noise before the V8 engages.

On the options list, buyers can equip the Grand Sport X with a Track Performance Package that adds track-specific chassis tuning, carbon-ceramic brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires, and additional carbon-fiber exterior aerodynamic components. Standard tires across the lineup are Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season 4s, while an available Performance Package upgrades to grippier Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber for drivers prioritizing dry-weather handling over all-season versatility.

Despite the added complexity of its hybrid drivetrain, cabin dimensions on the Grand Sport X mirror those of the standard Grand Sport, according to autoevolution, with enough legroom and headroom to comfortably accommodate adult occupants despite the presence of the additional battery pack. Cargo capacity, however, is slightly reduced compared with non-hybrid Corvette variants due to the placement of the front-mounted electric motor, an inevitable trade-off given the car's mid-engine layout and the added hardware required to drive the front wheels.

On efficiency, EPA ratings for the standard Grand Sport come in at 15 miles per gallon city, 25 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined, figures the Grand Sport X's hybrid system is expected to closely mirror given its shared base V8, though official combined figures specific to the Grand Sport X had not yet been finalized as of the most recent reporting.

Pricing for the Grand Sport X starts at approximately $109,700 including destination charge for the base 1LT trim configuration, according to Edmunds, positioning the hybrid all-wheel-drive Corvette variant as a considerably more attainable performance option than the range-topping ZR1X from which it borrows its electric hardware, while still delivering supercar-rivaling output at a price point well below many rivals offering comparable performance figures.

The arrival of the Grand Sport X reflects Chevrolet's broader strategy of continuously layering ever more powerful and specialized variants atop the eighth-generation Corvette platform since its introduction, a lineup that has expanded in recent years from the track-focused Z06 to the hybrid E-Ray, the twin-turbocharged ZR1, and ultimately the hybridized, four-figure-horsepower ZR1X. With the Grand Sport X now taking over the E-Ray's position as the lineup's accessible hybrid all-wheel-drive option, Chevrolet appears intent on ensuring the Corvette continues offering a distinct, well-differentiated model for nearly every category of performance-minded buyer, from daily-drivable all-weather capability to dedicated, track-day extremes.