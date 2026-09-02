Toyota Stock Gains 1 Percent to Near $199 as Hybrids and Buyback Offset Tariff Jitters

TOKYO — Toyota Motor Corp. shares rose about 1.2 percent in New York trading Tuesday, reaching $198.93, as investors weighed hybrid demand, a record buyback and lingering tariff risk on vehicles built in Canada.

The American depositary receipts gained $2.39. The session range ran from the high $198s toward $200. Toyota remains well below its 52-week high near $249 and above a low around $166. The group's market value is in the mid-$200 billion range on the New York listing.

The tape follows first-quarter fiscal 2027 results reported Aug. 4. For April–June, Toyota posted net income of about 1.48 trillion yen, or roughly $9.4 billion, up about 76 percent from a year earlier. Sales revenue was about 13.5 trillion yen. Consolidated unit sales were little changed near 2.39 million vehicles. A weaker yen helped the translation into dollars.

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Management raised its view of full-year consolidated vehicle sales to 9.7 million from 9.6 million and lifted operating-income guidance. It also authorized a share repurchase of up to 1 trillion yen, about $6.4 billion, the largest in company history, and said it would cancel 200 million treasury shares. Tokyo trading still faded after the print because the new operating-profit target sat below some analyst forecasts, and because an earthquake near a Lexus plant in southern Japan was not fully in the numbers.

The strategic story is hybrids. Electrified vehicles — mostly hybrids, plus plug-in hybrids and battery-electrics — accounted for 55.3 percent of Toyota and Lexus retail volume in the April–June quarter, up from 47.4 percent a year earlier. Hybrid sales rose. Battery-electric volume more than doubled from a small base. Toyota said it plans to sell more than 5 million hybrids in calendar 2026 for the first time and will convert Japanese lines to next-generation hybrid batteries from 2027, with annual output aimed at about 600,000 vehicles in 2027–28.

In the United States, electrified models have overtaken pure gasoline mix in some monthly tallies. That multi-path approach has looked more durable than a battery-only bet while charging networks, incentives and raw-material costs keep shifting.

Tariffs are the offset. Toyota said U.S. tariffs cut about 1.4 trillion yen from fiscal 2026 results. In its year-end summary the company wrote: "Despite the impact of U.S. tariffs (-1.4 trillion yen), we secured profits consistent with our guidance due to increased vehicle sales volumes and the effects of price revisions underpinned by strong product competitiveness, as well as steadily accumulated improvement efforts such as expanded value chain revenues."

A new threat is a possible jump in U.S. duties on Canadian-built vehicles, discussed in Washington as a move from 25 percent toward 50 percent unless a deal is reached. Canada supplied about 17 percent of Toyota's U.S. vehicle sales last year. The company has pledged further U.S. investment, including a planned Texas plant measured in the billions, but plants take years. Duties can change on a calendar date.

China remains a soft spot. Group sales there have fallen as local electric brands take share, even as some joint-venture battery models find buyers. July global retail was reported lower year over year. Middle East disruption has also trimmed volumes in some months.

Leadership has been urging a return to shop-floor cost work. In remarks around the latest results cycle, executives argued the company must cut costs at worksites, not only manage figures on paper, and return to Toyota Production System basics.

Valuation is not stretched versus global peers. The ADR trades at a high-single-digit trailing earnings multiple and a mid-teens forward multiple, with a dividend yield near 2.7 percent. Analyst targets compiled by market-data services cluster around the low $230s.

Tuesday's modest gain does not resolve the Canada question or restore China. It does show buyers still pay for a manufacturer that can sell more than 10 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles a year, fund a trillion-yen buyback, and let hybrids carry the electrified mix while battery cars scale more slowly. The next tests are tariff headlines, monthly U.S. and China sales, and whether the first-quarter profit surge holds once currency and one-time items fade.

For now the stock is a hybrid of its own: cheap enough on earnings, exposed enough on trade policy, and still the default name when investors want volume in cars that sip fuel instead of waiting on a charger.