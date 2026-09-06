NEW DELHI — Maruti Suzuki has launched an updated version of the Baleno premium hatchback in India, introducing a new three-cylinder petrol engine, an advanced driver-assistance suite and a range of design refinements as part of a mid-lifecycle update to one of the country's best-selling hatchbacks.

The 2026 Baleno facelift went on sale Sept. 5, priced starting at Rs 6.10 lakh, ex-showroom, according to Autocar India. The update arrives roughly four years after Maruti launched the second-generation Baleno in 2022, and represents what the company has described as an evolutionary cosmetic and mechanical refresh rather than a complete redesign of the model.

The most significant change under the hood is the introduction of a new powertrain. The updated Baleno now uses the Z12E 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine, the same unit found in Maruti's Swift and Dzire models, though Maruti says the engine has been specifically tuned to deliver improved low-end torque in its Baleno application. The new three-cylinder engine replaces the previous 1.2-liter, four-cylinder K12N unit that powered the outgoing Baleno.

Peak output for the new engine comes in at 83 horsepower and 112 Newton meters of torque in petrol configuration, with buyers able to choose between a five-speed manual transmission and a five-speed automated manual transmission, commonly referred to as AMT. According to figures published by ZigWheels, the petrol variants deliver claimed fuel efficiency ranging from 23.8 to 24.77 kilometers per liter under Indian ARAI testing standards.

Maruti has continued offering a factory-fitted compressed natural gas, or CNG, variant alongside the petrol lineup. In CNG mode, power and torque outputs drop to 70 horsepower and 102 Newton meters, respectively, with the CNG variant continuing to use a five-speed manual transmission exclusively rather than offering an automatic option. According to ZigWheels, the CNG variant carries a claimed mileage figure of 33.61 kilometers per kilogram of fuel.

On the safety front, the updated Baleno introduces a Level 2 advanced driver-assistance system, a feature Maruti has emphasized as a segment-first addition that none of the model's direct rivals currently offer. The ADAS suite includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking and high-beam assist. The facelift also adds a tire pressure monitoring system as a new safety feature. Additional standard safety equipment across trim levels includes six airbags, anti-lock brakes with electronic brakeforce distribution, and a 360-degree camera setup, an offering Maruti has positioned as leading the broader sub-Rs 20 lakh vehicle segment for that specific camera feature.

Visually, the updated Baleno receives a reworked front fascia featuring a redesigned grille with a horizontal bar connecting the headlights, along with a revised front bumper, retweaked headlight internals and a repositioned Suzuki badge. The distinctive boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights carry over largely unchanged from the outgoing model. New 16-inch alloy wheel designs feature in profile, while changes toward the rear of the vehicle remain more subtle, limited primarily to a revised bumper, with the existing taillight design, roof-mounted spoiler and rear window wiper continuing without significant alteration.

Inside the cabin, changes are similarly measured rather than dramatic. The dashboard layout carries over largely unchanged from the previous generation, continuing to use the same nine-inch infotainment touchscreen unit found in the outgoing Baleno. Reported updates include new cabin upholstery options, ventilated front seats, a newly added heads-up display, and additional chrome trim elements that Maruti has positioned as adding a more premium feel to the cabin.

Maruti has not yet announced full variant-wise pricing details for the updated Baleno lineup beyond the starting price, according to Autocar India, with additional pricing information for higher trim levels expected to follow in the coming days.

The Baleno continues to compete within one of India's most closely contested vehicle segments, facing off against rivals including the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza and, within Maruti's own lineup, the Fronx crossover and the Swift hatchback. According to figures cited by ZigWheels, competing models like the Fronx have shown strong consumer preference in head-to-head comparisons against the Baleno in some market surveys, underscoring the intensity of competition the updated model faces even with its new engine and expanded safety features.

User reviews compiled on automotive platforms including CarDekho reflect broadly positive long-term ownership experiences with the outgoing Baleno generation, with several owners specifically praising the model's fuel efficiency, cabin space and comfort levels comparable to larger vehicles despite its hatchback body style. One reviewer who had owned a Baleno for four years described experiencing no significant issues over that period, while another owner who had driven an automatic Baleno variant nearly 40,000 kilometers over two years said the vehicle continued to feel new, citing strong mileage and cabin space as standout qualities, though noting hope that Maruti would address concerns around interior build quality with the new facelift.

Some prospective buyers reviewing early details of the 2026 update have specifically flagged safety ratings as an area they hope Maruti addresses with the facelift, reflecting ongoing broader consumer interest in crash-test performance among Indian hatchback buyers, an area where Maruti's vehicles have faced periodic scrutiny in independent testing conducted by global crash-safety organizations in recent years.

With the new engine, expanded ADAS suite and refreshed styling now confirmed following the Sept. 5 launch, the updated Baleno positions itself to compete more directly on safety credentials against segment rivals, even as its core mechanical and interior architecture remains fundamentally similar to the outgoing model. Prospective buyers weighing the updated Baleno against competitors like the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza will likely be watching closely for full variant-wise pricing details, along with independent test drives and crash-safety assessments, before the vehicle's broader market reception becomes clear in the weeks following its launch.