Fanttik X9 Ultra Review: The Cordless Tire Inflator That Doubles as a Power Station Every Truck Owner Wants

Few moments on the road are as deflating, literally, as walking out to a vehicle and finding a tire sagging toward the pavement. For drivers of pickups, SUVs and other large vehicles, the problem is often worse: many compact inflators struggle to push enough air into big tires, and gas station air machines are not always nearby or working.

The Fanttik X9 Ultra aims to solve that problem and then some. Sold on Amazon and through the company's website, the cordless device combines a high-powered tire inflator, a portable battery pack and an emergency flashlight in a single unit, and it has earned strong marks from independent testers who put it to work on trucks, SUVs and everyday cars.

What it is

The X9 Ultra sits at the top of Fanttik's inflator lineup. It is one of the largest tire inflators the company currently offers and is designed with multiple functions for on-the-go versatility.

According to its Amazon listing, the X9 Ultra combines a tire inflator, a 92.5 watt-hour portable power station and a powerful flashlight. Fanttik markets it as compatible with vehicles ranging from the Tesla Cybertruck to SUVs, electric vehicles and compact cars.

Fanttik, which launched its first product in 2020, has built a following for compact automotive tools. The company operates as Shenzhen Fanttik Technology Innovation Co. and maintains a U.S. presence in Pearland, Texas, a suburb of Houston.

Speed that stands out

Inflation speed is the X9 Ultra's headline feature, and it is where the device most clearly separates itself from smaller, cheaper competitors.

In Fanttik's own comparison chart, the X9 Ultra fills a 25-inch tire from 30 to 35 PSI in 18 seconds, compared with 70 seconds for the company's smaller X9 Pro. The company says the device can fill a 33-inch truck tire to an optimal 33 to 35 PSI in just under one minute.

Those claims have largely held up in independent testing. CNN Underscored, which evaluated a dozen portable inflators, named the X9 Ultra its best high-power pick. The reviewer said it delivered "faster inflation times and better battery life than anything else I tested."

The power behind that speed comes from its hardware. The unit packs 270 watts of power and reaches up to 150 PSI. It has a maximum airflow of 40 liters per minute, which CleanTechnica said makes it well suited for trucks, SUVs and larger vehicles.

Real-world testing on trucks

Reviewers who took the X9 Ultra into driveways and garages came away impressed with how easy it was to use on full-size vehicles.

CleanTechnica tested the unit on a Toyota Tacoma. The reviewer was pleased with the results overall, describing the process as attaching the extra-long hose to the valve, setting the desired pressure and pressing the power button, with the tire reaching the target pressure in a matter of seconds. The outlet summed up its impression simply: "The X9 Ultra is a pretty ingenious product."

HotCars put the inflator to work on a Toyota Tundra. The reviewers pulled the hose from the bottom of the unit, connected it to the tire, selected the nearest preset and used the plus and minus buttons to dial in the exact pressure Toyota recommends. The display tracked the rising pressure and showed a flashing target icon as the tire approached the set point.

The hose length is a thoughtful touch for big vehicles. The X9 Ultra includes a 45-inch inflation hose designed to reach tires on larger vehicles. The hose tucks into the bottom of the unit, keeping it out of the way and protected during transport.

Accuracy you can trust

A fast inflator is only useful if it stops at the right number. Over-inflated tires can wear unevenly and handle poorly, while under-inflated ones hurt fuel economy and safety.

Fanttik rates the X9 Ultra's accuracy at plus or minus 1 PSI. Independent testing backed that up. CNN Underscored found the device accurate every time, with readings on separate gauges falling within 1 PSI in each test.

The inflator shuts off automatically when it reaches the target pressure, so drivers do not need to hover over it and guess when to stop. The product listing sums up the process plainly: set the PSI, hit start and walk away.

Smart memory settings

The X9 Ultra also earns points for convenience features that save time on repeat jobs. Users can set the pressure in PSI or other units, then save settings to one of four memory slots for faster use.

That flexibility is a meaningful upgrade over some rivals. CNN Underscored noted that some of the more modest inflators it tested had unintuitive controls and could not adjust preset pressure levels across categories, while the X9 Ultra gives users four memory slots for different jobs.

Pressure can be displayed in PSI, kPa or bar.

Battery life for multiple tires

Many cordless inflators run out of power after a tire or two, a frustrating limitation when more than one tire needs attention. The X9 Ultra's large battery largely eliminates that concern.

The device is equipped with a 5Ah, 18.5-volt battery, which allows it to refill four pickup truck or SUV tires from 0 to 35 PSI on a single charge, according to CleanTechnica.

A power station in your trunk

Where the X9 Ultra truly earns its 3-in-1 billing is in its ability to keep other devices running. In addition to inflating tires, it doubles as a large battery pack.

According to Fanttik's comparison chart, the X9 Ultra delivers up to 95 watts of output as a power bank, far more than the 10 watts offered by the X9 Pro. It includes a USB-A output and a USB-C port that handles both input and output, so it can charge smartphones, laptops and other devices.

That capability proved useful in testing. CleanTechnica reported that the 92.5 watt-hour power station charged a laptop quickly.

The feature extends the device's value well beyond tire care. CarBuzz noted the function is well suited for camping trips to power phones, lights or other electronics, or to keep a phone and computer running during a power outage.

A flashlight built for the roadside

Tire trouble rarely waits for daylight, and the X9 Ultra's integrated lighting is one of its most practical extras. The light bar on the front includes both warm and cool LEDs, plus a flashing function for signaling for help.

That is a real safety advantage on a dark shoulder. CNN Underscored said the light would be far more useful than a phone's flashlight when dealing with tire issues on a dark road.

Design and build

Despite its power, the X9 Ultra is built for easy handling. A large handle on top makes it easy to carry. CleanTechnica noted that the handle helps when moving from tire to tire and that the unit is compact enough for easy storage in a vehicle.

The top features a large, glossy display with easy-to-read numbers for dialing in pressure precisely. Visually, the device looks more like a portable battery than a traditional inflator, with ventilation perforations along the sides.

In the box, buyers get the X9 Ultra, a manual and a USB-C cord for charging the internal battery.

The Sweet Cyclists, a cycling review site that tested the unit, called it "a powerful and convenient air inflator," highlighting its high-capacity battery, mode memory, flashlight and power bank functions as features that make it useful at home and on the road.

Things to know before buying

The X9 Ultra is not designed to be all things to all users, and a few trade-offs are worth noting.

It is a substantial device rather than a pocket gadget. Given its large size, reviewers said the X9 Ultra is better suited to roadside or garage use. Cyclists looking for something to carry on rides may prefer Fanttik's smaller models.

It is also optimized for high-volume tires rather than small inflatables. In CNN Underscored's testing, the X9 Ultra could not inflate a basketball because it could not register a pressure that low.

Price is another consideration, as the X9 Ultra sits at the premium end of the company's lineup. However, CNN Underscored concluded that the extra features help justify the higher cost.

How it compares with the rest of the lineup

Fanttik offers a range of inflators for different needs, and the X9 Ultra is the clear choice for large vehicles. The company lists the X9 Ultra as compatible with pickup trucks, SUVs and sedans, while the X9 Pro is aimed at sedans, motorcycles and bikes, and the X9 Ace is built for bicycles.

Owners of smaller cars who mainly need occasional top-offs may find a smaller model sufficient. But for anyone who regularly deals with larger tires, values speed or wants a single device that can also keep a phone charged and light up a dark roadside, the X9 Ultra offers a combination few competitors match.

The verdict

The Fanttik X9 Ultra delivers on its core promise: fast, accurate, cordless tire inflation for vehicles that typically overwhelm smaller pumps. Independent testers consistently praised its speed, battery life and precision, while its power station and flashlight functions turn it into a genuinely useful emergency tool.

For truck and SUV owners, road trippers, campers and anyone who wants peace of mind in the trunk, it stands out as one of the most capable and versatile portable inflators available. As CNN Underscored put it, for those who want maximum performance without being tied to a power source, the X9 Ultra is the right pick.