PARIS — Smart introduced the #2, an all-electric two-seat city car, at the Paris Motor Show this week, positioning it as the successor to the discontinued Fortwo with roughly double the range of its electric predecessor.

The Mercedes-Benz and Geely joint venture said the #2 measures about 2.75 meters (9 feet) in length, with a rear-mounted 60-kilowatt motor producing 130 newton-meters of torque and driving the rear wheels. It uses a 35.8-kilowatt-hour lithium iron phosphate battery targeting up to 290 kilometers (180 miles) of WLTP range. The company said the battery supports up to 65-kilowatt DC fast charging, enabling a 10-to-80 percent charge in about 20 minutes, and includes vehicle-to-load capability. AC charging is 7.4 kilowatts on the base model and 11 kilowatts on higher trims. Acceleration to 100 km/h is listed at 11.6 seconds, with a top speed of 140 km/h. Curb weight is approximately 1,140 kilograms.

Pricing in Europe starts at €19,990 for the Pure trim, rising to €20,990 for Pure+, €24,490 for Premium and €25,690 for a limited Couture Edition (999 units in Europe). In the United Kingdom, Smart said the car will start under £20,000. Pre-orders opened in several European markets; deliveries are expected in 2027. The car will also be offered in China. It is not currently planned for the United States or Canada.

The #2 rides on Smart's Electric Compact Architecture developed with Geely. It features a five-link rear suspension, a low center of gravity from the floor-mounted battery, and a turning circle of 6.95 meters. Safety equipment includes an updated Tridion Cell structure and driver-assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection. Boot space is rated between 305 and 527 liters depending on seat position. Higher trims add a panoramic roof, heated seats and a Sennheiser audio system.

The previous electric Fortwo used a 17.6-kilowatt-hour battery and offered about 133 kilometers of WLTP range with no DC fast charging. Smart said the new model addresses those limitations while retaining the two-seat, wheel-at-each-corner layout suited to dense urban streets. No independent driving reviews were available at the unveiling, and European type approval remains pending. The car is built in China and will face tariffs when sold in Europe.