BYD Dolphin G Review: Britain's Cheapest Plug-In Hybrid Supermini Offers 65 Miles of Electric Range for Less

BYD has opened up a new segment in the British car market with the Dolphin G, a plug-in hybrid supermini that offers long electric range at a price close to conventional hybrids. Early reviews suggest the Chinese brand has delivered a practical, efficient and well-priced small car that could tempt buyers away from established rivals.

The Dolphin G is unique in its class. It is currently the only new small car available as a plug-in hybrid. The compact hatchback arrives as the smallest plug-in hybrid on the UK market.

Price and versions

The Dolphin G is aggressively priced. Starting from less than £24,000, it is officially the UK's cheapest plug-in hybrid. The range runs from £23,990 for the Active to £26,990 for the Boost, £28,490 for the Comfort and £29,940 for the Sport.

Even in Sport trim, it undercuts the next cheapest plug-in hybrid on sale in the UK, the £29,990 Geely Starray EM-i SUV.

Two batteries, two characters

Buyers choose between two very different levels of electric capability. The entry-level Active features a 7.4kWh Blade Battery with 3.3kW charging, offering 24.8 miles of electric range and a combined range of 633 miles.

The Boost is where the Dolphin G really shines. It introduces a larger 18.3kWh battery, lifting electric-only range to 65 miles and total range to 646 miles, while power rises from 176hp to 212hp.

That makes the Boost the sweet spot. What Car? recommends the Boost version, noting that the price jump of about £3,000 brings a much longer electric range and more equipment.

How it drives

The powertrain prioritizes electric running. BYD's system is designed to put electric driving first for efficiency and refinement, though the petrol engine and main electric motor can work together to drive the front wheels under hard acceleration.

For most daily commutes, the larger-battery models should rarely need to burn fuel, with the petrol engine available for longer journeys.

Practical and roomy

The Dolphin G is generous on space for a small car. At 4,160mm long and 1,825mm wide, it is compact enough for city driving but has a 425-litre boot. That boot can be expanded to 1,225 litres with the rear seats folded.

Expert verdicts

Reviewers have welcomed BYD's approach. The Car Expert called it an appealing introduction to plug-in hybrid motoring, combining useful electric range with potentially low running costs, plenty of space and competitive pricing.

The publication noted that, as the first plug-in hybrid small hatchback, it arrives at a price comparable with basic hybrid rivals while offering a much longer electric range.

Things to consider

The Dolphin G is not the cheapest small car overall. In entry-level Active form, it costs more than a Renault Clio or Seat Ibiza, albeit by a reasonable amount.

And as a newer brand, BYD still has to establish itself. The Dolphin G must still prove its resale value and service quality in Europe.

The verdict

The BYD Dolphin G is a smart, well-judged product that fills a real gap in the market. For drivers with access to home charging who mostly make short trips, the Boost version in particular offers near-electric running costs with none of the range anxiety, at a price few rivals can touch.