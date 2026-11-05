Mahindra Plots 2027 UK Return With Bold Trio of Oxfordshire-Designed Electric SUVs to Rival Tesla Model Y

LONDON — Indian automotive giant Mahindra is preparing a serious push into the British car market, with a trio of striking electric SUVs designed in England set to arrive in showrooms next year.

Mahindra is planning to launch in the UK next year with a range of striking electric SUVs designed in Oxfordshire, Autocar has reported. Autocar understands the company is around a year away from putting cars in showrooms, with three UK-designed electric SUVs lined up to lead the push.

A second attempt

This will not be Mahindra's first try in Britain. Plans for a UK entry date back to 2016, but the slow-selling e2o was dropped after a matter of months. The company rekindled plans for a full-scale UK entry in 2022, when it revealed five electric SUVs styled at its newly opened Banbury design studio.

This time, the strategy is very different, focusing on stylish SUVs rather than a tiny city car.

British design roots

The cars have strong UK credentials. They were designed at Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in Banbury, Oxfordshire. Chairman Anand Mahindra said the UK was chosen because "the talent here is the best in the global automotive industry."

The models

Mahindra has not officially confirmed which models are coming, but reports point to its BE range. Polish outlet Samar, citing Autocar, suggests one of the first UK models will be the BE 6, a strikingly styled electric SUV aimed at rivals such as the Ford Explorer, Renault Scenic and Tesla Model Y. Another likely model is the BE 7, a mid-size SUV not yet sold in India.

Technology is central to the pitch. Reports indicate the SUVs will offer 59kWh and 79kWh batteries along with 800-volt electrical architecture, and Mahindra does not intend to base its European offer purely on price.

A larger flagship could follow. Mahindra has shown an additional range-topping SUV to UK focus groups, mooting a starting price of £52,000.

Testing the market

The company has done its homework. Customer clinics have taken place as part of Mahindra's efforts to define its positioning and gauge its commercial potential in the UK.

The broader plan reaches beyond electric cars. Under its Global Vision 2027 program, Mahindra unveiled the NU_IQ multi-energy platform and four concept SUVs, with the UK named as the first international market to receive its EVs.

Challenges ahead

Mahindra will enter a fiercely competitive market. The electric SUV segment is crowded with established European brands, Tesla and a growing wave of Chinese manufacturers, including BYD, many of which compete heavily on price.

Brand awareness will be another hurdle, since most British buyers know Mahindra mainly through its Formula E team or not at all.

Outlook

Mahindra's renewed UK push combines bold, British-designed styling, high-tech electric platforms and a premium-leaning price strategy. If the cars live up to their concept-car looks, the Indian giant could become an intriguing new option in the electric SUV market when it arrives in 2027.