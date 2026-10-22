New Audi Q3 Review: Bold Design, Matrix Lights and Quattro Power Mark Its India Debut, but Is It Worth It?

Audi has launched the third-generation Q3 in India, giving its best-selling entry-level luxury SUV a complete makeover with a sharper design, a tech-heavy cabin and a more powerful petrol engine. The new model also arrives with a significantly higher price tag, raising the question of whether the upgrades justify the jump.

The new Q3 is priced at Rs 51.99 lakh for the Nova variant and Rs 55.99 lakh for the top Zenith variant, both ex-showroom. That makes it about Rs 8.32 lakh more expensive than the outgoing model, pushing it squarely into the territory of rivals such as the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Mini Countryman.

The SUV is assembled locally at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. Bookings are open through Audi dealerships and the company's website.

Why the Q3 matters to Audi

The Q3 has long served as the entry point to Audi's lineup in India, attracting first-time luxury car buyers who are moving up from premium mainstream brands.

"The Audi Q3 has been an important gateway to the Audi brand," Balbir Singh Dhillon, brand director of Audi India, said when local production began in September.

"We see the All-New Audi Q3 as a strong catalyst for the next phase of our growth," Dhillon said.

That makes the new model's reception particularly important for Audi, which faces intense competition in the compact luxury SUV segment from BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Design: Sharper and more modern

The new Q3 brings a completely revised design language, both inside and out, in line with Audi's latest models.

Up front, the most eye-catching feature is the lighting. The SUV gets configurable daytime running lights made up of 23 lighting elements, with four signature patterns that owners can choose from. The top Zenith variant also gets Digital Matrix LED headlights with 25,600 micro-LEDs, which can project welcome animations and support functions such as an orientation light and a lane light that help illuminate the road ahead.

At the rear, split LED tail lamps, dynamic turn indicators and an illuminated Audi logo give the SUV a distinctive look at night.

The Q3 rides on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and is offered in five colors: Glacier White, Tambora Grey, Sage Green, Navarra Blue and Mythos Black.

The new model measures 4,531 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width and 1,623 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,681 mm. Boot capacity stands at 488 liters, a useful figure for a compact luxury SUV.

Interior: Tech takes center stage

Inside, the cabin has been redesigned around a pair of large screens: an 11.9-inch digital driver's display and a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

One notable change is the gear selector, which has moved from the center console to a stalk on the steering column. The shift frees up space between the front seats for storage and gives the cabin a cleaner, more modern look.

Standard features include a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, leather upholstery, powered front seats with memory for the driver's seat, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fast wireless phone charging and a hands-free powered tailgate.

The Nova variant comes with a 10-speaker, 260-watt audio system, while the Zenith upgrades to a 12-speaker, 420-watt Sonos system and adds a head-up display.

There are, however, some notable omissions for a car at this price. The Q3 does without ventilated front seats and a 360-degree parking camera, features that are now common even on mainstream SUVs in India costing far less. Buyers in a hot climate, in particular, may feel the absence of ventilated seats.

Performance: More power, all-wheel drive

The Q3 is offered with a single powertrain in India: a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine producing 204 PS and 320 Nm of torque. It is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard.

Audi claims the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds, with a top speed of 229 km/h. Those figures place the Q3 among the quicker models in its segment.

The standard all-wheel drive is a key selling point, giving the Q3 extra traction in poor weather and on uneven roads, and setting it apart from some front-wheel-drive rivals at the entry level.

There is no diesel or plug-in hybrid option at launch, which may limit the Q3's appeal for buyers who cover long distances and prioritize fuel economy.

Safety: Strong but not complete

The new Q3 is well equipped on safety. Standard features include nine airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, hill-hold assist and disc brakes on all four wheels. It also gets Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems, which include features designed to help with lane keeping and adaptive cruise control.

The Q3 has earned a five-star rating from Euro NCAP, although the Indian version lacks some of the safety features offered on international models.

Pricing and rivals

At Rs 51.99 lakh to Rs 55.99 lakh, the new Q3 has moved well beyond the price of its predecessor, and closer to the starting prices of larger luxury SUVs.

Its main rivals include the BMW X1, which offers a spacious cabin and a strong brand image, the Mercedes-Benz GLA, which appeals with its premium interior, and the Mini Countryman, which offers a more distinctive and playful character.

Against those competitors, the Q3's strengths are its standard all-wheel drive, a powerful petrol engine and its advanced lighting technology. Its weaknesses include the lack of ventilated seats and a 360-degree camera, as well as the absence of a diesel option.

Verdict

On paper, the new Audi Q3 is a major step forward from its predecessor. It looks sharper, offers a much more modern cabin, has strong performance and comes with standard all-wheel drive, a feature that adds real value in a segment where many buyers simply want a premium badge.

The lighting technology, especially the Digital Matrix LED headlights on the Zenith variant, gives the Q3 a genuine point of difference, and the Sonos audio system and head-up display add to its premium appeal.

But the price hike is steep, and some missing features are hard to overlook at more than Rs 50 lakh. Buyers who value comfort features such as ventilated seats, or want the reassurance of a 360-degree camera in tight city traffic, may find better value elsewhere.

For buyers who want a stylish, well-equipped and powerful compact luxury SUV with all-wheel drive, the new Q3 makes a strong case. But at this price, it faces a tougher fight than ever to win over shoppers in India's increasingly crowded luxury segment.

Key specifications

Engine: 2.0-liter turbo petrol Power: 204 PS Torque: 320 Nm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch automatic Drivetrain: quattro all-wheel drive 0-100 km/h: 7.1 seconds (claimed) Top speed: 229 km/h Boot space: 488 liters Price: Rs 51.99 lakh to Rs 55.99 lakh (ex-showroom)