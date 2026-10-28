US Air Force Sends Military Supplies Into Space and Back on SpaceX Capsule in Test of Rocket Cargo Delivery

The U.S. Air Force has sent military supplies into space and back aboard a SpaceX reentry capsule. It was an early test of whether rockets could one day deliver equipment to troops and disaster zones anywhere on Earth faster than conventional aircraft.

The demonstration was carried out by the Air Force Research Laboratory under its Rocket Cargo program. It was a small-scale engineering evaluation, not an operational delivery, but officials said it marked a significant step for a concept the military has studied for years.

Launch and recovery

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off on Oct. 20 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It carried the Bandwagon-5 rideshare mission, which SpaceX said included 32 payloads.

Among them was Starfall, a SpaceX reentry capsule carrying the Air Force lab's cargo pods. After the capsule returned through the atmosphere, the pods were recovered following a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, the lab said in a social media post on Oct. 26. SpaceX supported the recovery.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration environmental assessment cited by Air & Space Forces Magazine, Starfall is a disc-shaped capsule about 3.1 meters (10.2 feet) in diameter and about 0.75 meters (2.5 feet) tall. It weighs about 2,100 kilograms (4,600 pounds) empty and can carry about 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds) of cargo.

What was on board

The capsule carried what the lab calls "agile" cargo pods loaded with items troops might need in remote or cut-off locations. According to the lab and released images, these included:

A satellite-enabled tracking beacon

Field batteries

A reverse-osmosis water desalination unit

Emergency medical and trauma supplies

Survival gear, along with representative items such as ready-to-eat meals, water bottles and communications equipment

Each pod carried sensors to monitor the cargo during launch, flight and reentry. The lab said the capsule was instrumented "to measure temperature, shock and vibration," and that "researchers paid special attention to the electronics equipment."

The goal was to find out whether essential supplies can survive the intense forces of a space launch, the conditions in orbit and the extreme heat and deceleration of reentry.

Engineers also checked whether a UNI-PAC III life raft would fit inside the capsule for possible future tests.

Officials hail milestone

"This was a critical achievement to demonstrate the potential of Rocket Cargo delivery," said Adam Remaly, director of the Air Force Research Laboratory's Technology Transition Office, who called the test a success.

Brig. Gen. Douglas P. Wickert, the lab's commander, said the launch showed how the lab works with industry to "burn down risk, collect hard data and deliver war-winning technologies for the operational force."

"Any day you launch a rocket is a good day, but today was more than just another big rocket launch," Wickert said.

The lab did not say how many pods were flown, how much equipment was on board or what condition it was in when recovered. It said data from the flight would be used to refine protective packaging and automated unloading systems.

A goal of global delivery in under an hour

The Rocket Cargo program studies whether commercial rockets could move military supplies anywhere in the world on a tactical timeline. The Department of the Air Force lists it among its high-priority "Vanguard" programs.

The idea gained public attention in October 2020. Then-U.S. Transportation Command chief Gen. Stephen R. Lyons described the vision as "moving the equivalent of a C-17 payload anywhere on the globe in less than an hour." The C-17 Globemaster III is the military's main heavy cargo aircraft.

The lab says the program is "solely focused on leveraging commercial rocket capabilities as a leased service." The military would buy delivery services rather than build its own rockets.

Possible uses include resupplying forces in remote or contested areas, supporting operations where airfields and ports are unavailable, and delivering aid after natural disasters.

From big rockets to small capsules

Rocket Cargo originally focused on using large rockets to carry heavy loads. More recently, the Air Force and Space Force have also pursued smaller reentry capsules through a related effort called the Payload Delivery System. That work examines how cargo can travel through space, survive reentry and land at austere sites on land or at sea.

According to Breaking Defense, as cited by The Aviationist, the two services began jointly funding that work this year. The Air Force budgeted $30.6 million and the Space Force $21.2 million. For fiscal 2027, the Air Force requested $32.3 million and the Space Force $16.5 million.

Beyond SpaceX, the lab has worked with several companies on rocket delivery and reentry technology, including Blue Origin, Rocket Lab, Sierra Space, Anduril, Varda Space Industries, Inversion Space and Outpost Space.

Hurdles remain

The concept still faces major questions. Experts have raised concerns about cost, how much cargo rockets could realistically carry, and whether such a system could scale up. Legal, diplomatic and strategic questions also remain, including how other countries would view military rockets landing on or near their territory.

Testing sites have also been an issue. In March 2025, the Air Force proposed a test and demonstration site at Johnston Atoll, about 860 miles (1,384 kilometers) southwest of Hawaii, with up to 10 reentry vehicle landings a year. The environmental assessment was put on hold in July 2025 while the lab considered alternative locations, according to The Aviationist.

Next steps

The lab said future tests will evaluate larger cargo containers and commercial capsule recovery systems that could serve both military and civilian purposes, including orbital manufacturing and resupply of remote bases.

The demonstration comes as SpaceX expands rapidly in several directions, including reusable launch and plans to offer mobile phone service through its Starlink satellite network.

Officials stressed that the program remains in the research phase. Any operational system that could routinely deliver supplies from space is still likely years away.