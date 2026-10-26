Musk's Starlink Admission Sparks Global Race for Independent Satellite Networks as Allies Rush to Cut Reliance

Elon Musk's admission that SpaceX restricted Ukraine's military use of Starlink has given new urgency to a global race to build independent satellite internet networks. Governments from Europe to Canada are trying to reduce their reliance on a single American company for critical battlefield communications.

Musk said Saturday on X that SpaceX had cut off what he called a misuse of the service by Ukraine's armed forces.

"Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people," Musk wrote. "That loophole was closed last week."

Musk also said the U.S. government controlled any changes made to Starshield, SpaceX's military-grade version of Starlink.

The admission came the same day Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said service had been restored after about a week of restrictions that Ukrainian officials said disrupted front-line operations, causing lost drones and failed missions.

"The speeds are now where they need to be," Zelenskyy wrote.

Dependence exposed

Ukraine has relied heavily on Starlink since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 knocked out much of its conventional communications infrastructure. The low-Earth-orbit satellite network has become central to drone operations, artillery coordination and front-line logistics.

During the restrictions, Ukrainian officials said Starshield connections failed across much of the country when drones flew faster than about 100 mph. The limits drew bipartisan criticism in Washington. Lawmakers called for an investigation, and some threatened to block Trump administration nominees until service returned.

The episode was not the first time Musk's control over Starlink has affected the war. It has reinforced concerns among U.S. allies about depending on a privately owned network whose owner can change access on his own initiative or under pressure from his government.

Poland, which pays about $50 million a year for Starlink service used in Ukraine, has been among the most outspoken critics. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said Friday that "mixing business with politics usually ends badly, especially when we talk about Elon Musk."

Europe accelerates IRIS²

The European Union's main answer is IRIS², a planned constellation of secure government communications satellites.

In August, the European Commission signed an agreement with the SpaceRISE industrial consortium to expand the network from 282 to 348 satellites. That includes 330 in low Earth orbit and 18 in medium Earth orbit, along with an additional layer dedicated to defense, security and emergency response. First launches are scheduled for 2029.

The Commission said the expansion would raise the EU's secure government communications capacity by 60% within the bloc. Member states are adding their own funding, including Poland, with 656 million euros ($756 million), and Spain, which plans to invest 1.6 billion to 2 billion euros.

Europe can also draw on existing systems. Eutelsat's OneWeb operates hundreds of low-Earth-orbit satellites, and the EU has discussed backup satellite communications for Ukraine with operators such as SES, Hisdesat, Viasat and Eutelsat.

Private companies are also stepping in. On Thursday, Finnish satellite company ICEYE and telecommunications company Nokia announced a partnership to build secure satellite communications systems that governments and militaries would fully own and control. They plan to launch their first communications satellites in 2028. Kyiv Post reported that the work involves Ukraine's Defense Ministry.

"Governments must be able to fully own and control their communications," ICEYE CEO and co-founder Rafal Modrzewski said.

Canada looks to diversify

Canada is also moving away from Starlink. Prime Minister Mark Carney told The New York Times last month: "Starlink, we will diversify away from, no question."

Ottawa has committed about 1.44 billion Canadian dollars in loans and equity to Telesat's Lightspeed constellation. In August it signed a 2.3 billion Canadian dollar defense contract that added 69 satellites, bringing the planned network to 225. Telesat targets global service in early 2028.

The project shows how hard it is to break free of SpaceX. Telesat has contracted SpaceX to carry out 14 Falcon 9 launches to put the Lightspeed satellites into orbit.

China and Russia build their own

China is building its own rival networks with a view to both civilian and military use. Its largest, Guowang, is run by the state-owned China SatNet and is planned to include more than 13,000 satellites. By mid-2026, about 177 operational satellites had been launched. A separate Chinese constellation, Qianfan, is also in development.

Russia has announced plans for its own satellite internet systems, though its progress has been limited by sanctions and constraints on its space industry.

Starlink's lead

Despite the flurry of activity, competitors face a steep climb. SpaceX operates thousands of Starlink satellites, far more than any rival, and serves millions of subscribers worldwide. Its reusable Falcon 9 rockets allow it to launch satellites far more often and more cheaply than other providers.

That gives SpaceX an advantage across the entire supply chain, from building satellites to putting them in orbit. Many would-be rivals, including Telesat, still depend on SpaceX rockets to get their networks into space.

Amazon is also building a large constellation, though it is primarily a commercial rival rather than a sovereign government system.

Most government-backed alternatives will not be fully operational until the late 2020s or early 2030s. For now, that leaves Ukraine and its supporters dependent on Starlink, even as they work to reduce that reliance.

What comes next

The restoration of service has eased the immediate crisis for Ukraine's military. But Musk's comments suggest SpaceX could impose limits again if it believes its terms are being violated.

Ukraine continues to press partners for alternatives. Zelenskyy thanked U.S. officials and lawmakers for helping restore service, while European leaders have argued the episode shows why the continent must control its own critical infrastructure.

For governments watching the dispute, the lesson is clear: in modern warfare, control of the networks in orbit can be as important as weapons on the ground.