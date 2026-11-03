Tesla Stock Jumps 2% Back Above $400 as Tech Rebounds, With Cybercab Rollout and Election Day in Focus

Tesla shares rose more than 2% in early trading Monday, climbing back above $400 as technology stocks rebounded from a sharp sell-off late last week.

Tesla stock gained $8.99, or 2.25%, to $408.80 shortly after the opening bell. The shares had closed at $399.81 on Friday.

The broader market opened higher as investors bought beaten-down technology shares and oil prices fell on hopes for U.S.-Iran talks.

Holding up during Friday's rout

Tesla held up relatively well during Friday's sell-off. Its shares fell just 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped about 2.9% as worries about heavy spending on artificial intelligence hit chipmakers and big tech companies including Intel and Amazon.

There was no Tesla-specific news tied to Friday's session, according to market reports.

On Monday, Tesla joined a rebound in growth stocks, as Nasdaq futures pointed sharply higher before the open.

Below its highs

Despite recent gains, Tesla remains well below its peak. At Friday's close, the stock was about 20% below its 52-week high of $498.83, but about 34% above its 52-week low of $297.38.

The shares have climbed about 29% over the past three months, according to Trefis.

Tesla has a market value of about $1.58 trillion and trades at a very high multiple of earnings, reflecting investor expectations for future growth in autonomous driving and robotics.

Robotaxi and Cybercab in focus

Investors are closely watching Tesla's rollout of its Cybercab, a purpose-built robotaxi vehicle, and its autonomous ride-hailing service. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been reviewing the vehicle, according to market coverage.

Much of Tesla's valuation is tied to the company's ambitions in self-driving cars and humanoid robots, rather than its core electric vehicle business.

Last month, Tesla unveiled its next-generation Roadster at an event at SpaceX's facility in McGregor, Texas, showing off a version that CEO Elon Musk said could fly.

Midterm elections

Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections are another factor for Tesla investors. Analysts at Trefis noted that Musk's political involvement has created risks for the company, including a consumer backlash that Reuters and The Associated Press linked to part of Tesla's sales decline in 2025.

Tesla's revenue from selling regulatory credits to other automakers has also fallen sharply after a 2025 law ended fines for missing fuel economy rules. Tesla reported $113 million in regulatory credit revenue in the third quarter, after a $475 million reversal for returned credits, according to its quarterly filing.

Annual meeting ahead

Tesla shareholders have until Friday, Nov. 6, to enter a random drawing for limited in-person attendance at the company's 2026 annual meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 3.

Shareholders who owned stock as of Oct. 13 are eligible. Tesla expects to begin notifying selected attendees during the week of Nov. 16.

What's next

Tesla's direction in the near term is likely to depend on broader market sentiment toward technology and AI stocks, as well as progress on the robotaxi rollout.

Investors will also be watching the outcome of Tuesday's elections and any regulatory developments affecting autonomous vehicles.