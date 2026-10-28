Polaris Stock Rises 9% as Off-Road Vehicle Maker Crushes Profit Estimates and Raises Its 2026 Outlook

Polaris Inc. shares rose more than 9% on Tuesday. The maker of off-road vehicles and snowmobiles reported quarterly profit far above Wall Street's expectations, raised its full-year guidance and continued to gain market share.

Polaris shares gained $5.06, or 9.19%, to $60.20 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The gain lifted the company's market value to about $3.4 billion.

The stock is down about 18% over the past 52 weeks.

Earnings beat

For the third quarter, Polaris reported:

Revenue of $2.04 billion, up 11% from $1.84 billion a year earlier and above analysts' estimate of about $1.9 billion Adjusted earnings of $1.08 a share, well above the consensus estimate of 59 cents, according to Investing.com An adjusted gross margin of 21.2%, up 0.53 percentage point, helped by higher pricing and operational efficiencies

The quarter included $10 million in tariff refunds, which added 13 cents a share to adjusted earnings.

"The Polaris team delivered another strong quarter," Chief Executive Mike Speetzen said.

Market share gains

Sales in the company's Powersports business rose 18% to $1.82 billion, driven by higher shipments of off-road vehicles, commercial vehicles and snowmobiles.

Polaris said it gained off-road vehicle market share for the sixth consecutive quarter and also gained share in its marine business, which includes pontoon boats.

Retail sales of its utility off-road vehicles, excluding youth models, rose 6% from a year earlier, and overall off-road vehicle retail sales rose 2%.

Speetzen credited the company's disciplined approach to dealer inventory, saying it and other efforts "are driving continued share gains and improved financial performance."

Keeping dealer inventory under control has been a priority for Polaris after a period of excess stock and heavy discounting in the powersports industry, as demand cooled following the pandemic boom.

Guidance raised

Polaris raised its full-year 2026 outlook:

Adjusted earnings to $3.50 to $3.60 a share, from $3 to $3.10 Adjusted sales to $7.55 billion to $7.60 billion, from $7.30 billion to $7.50 billion

The midpoint of the new earnings range is well above analysts' consensus of about $3.06 a share.

About $1.09 of the full-year earnings guidance comes from tariff refunds received in the second and third quarters, the company said.

Tariffs and costs

Tariffs have been a major issue for Polaris and other U.S. manufacturers that rely on imported parts. The refunds have provided a boost this year, but higher commodity costs partly offset the margin gains in the quarter.

Recovery story

Tuesday's rally extended a recovery for Polaris shares, which have been under pressure amid weak consumer demand for big-ticket recreational products, high interest rates that make financing more expensive, and tariff uncertainty.

The company has focused on cutting costs, improving operations and managing its dealer network to protect margins during the downturn.

Consumer backdrop

Polaris' results offer a read on consumer spending on discretionary items. Despite high fuel prices and borrowing costs, the company said retail demand for its utility vehicles grew, suggesting resilience among some buyers, including farmers, ranchers and commercial users.

The Fed's interest rate decision on Wednesday is in focus for consumer-facing companies like Polaris, because lower rates would make vehicle financing cheaper for buyers.

About Polaris

Polaris, based in Medina, Minnesota, makes off-road vehicles under brands including RZR and Ranger, as well as snowmobiles and boats.

Investors will watch whether the company can sustain its market share gains and margin improvement as tariff refunds fade, and how consumer demand holds up heading into the winter snowmobile season.