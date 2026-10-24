SEOUL — Nine-member girl group A2O Lite, the first act launched by former SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man under his new A2O Entertainment label, reached No. 1 on Melon's Top 100 chart 29 hours after releasing its debut single "Neon," the fastest such climb by a rookie group since the platform revamped its ranking in 2021. The song later claimed No. 1 on the Circle Digital Chart and helped the group secure three music show trophies within its first 10 days.

The track, released digitally on Oct. 13 after a joint showcase the previous day, entered Melon's real-time chart and climbed to the top by 11 p.m. on Oct. 14, according to industry data reported by Yonhap News Agency and other outlets. It briefly held the position before slipping as other releases advanced. The achievement drew comparisons to earlier SM-era hits and faster initial chart movement than NewJeans' 2022 debut single "Attention," which took eight days to top Melon.

A2O Lite's official music video for "Neon," posted on the A2O WORLD YouTube channel around the time of the Oct. 12 showcase, has accumulated more than 22 million views. Performance footage from Mnet's M Countdown and other broadcasts has also drawn millions of additional views, contributing to the song's visibility on social platforms. The group's hook, "neon and beyond," circulated widely, with users posting covers, AI-generated parodies and dance challenges.

The nine members — Young, Vora and Ayune of South Korea; Himeki of Japan; Xili, Merci and Aijing of China; Rada of Thailand; and Oa, who holds dual U.S. and Japanese citizenship — were introduced at the "Welcome to Soulite From A2O Soul A2O Lite" event held at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang on Oct. 12. The showcase also marked the debut appearance of 15-member boy group A2O Soul, which released its own single the same day. A2O Entertainment described the simultaneous launch of two large multinational acts as part of a shared "A2O Cosmic Epic" concept set on a fictional planet called Soulite.

"Neon," a roughly 3-minute-28-second dance-pop track, features a heavy bass line, layered a cappella vocals, high notes, synchronized choreography and a dance break. It was written and produced by longtime SM collaborators Yoo Young-jin and Dem Jointz. The longer runtime and vocal-forward arrangement stood out from many recent K-pop releases that favor shorter lengths optimized for short-form video. Music critic Lim Hee-yun said the involvement of familiar production names "made A2O feel less like an entirely new company, and more like the reappearance of a production lineage many longtime K-pop listeners already liked." Another assessment noted that the song "gives longtime K-pop fans a sense of nostalgia and familiarity, while offering something fresh to today's K-pop fans."

Online commentary also highlighted visual similarities: some observers compared member Oa to former Girls' Generation member Jessica Jung and Aijing to early-career BoA. The group's average age is in the mid-teens, with the youngest members at 13. The lineup's youth prompted discussion in Korean media and online forums about the industry practice of debuting underage idols.

Lee Soo-man addressed the topic in a keynote speech at a Seoul forum on Oct. 21. "Some of the members are 13, and some are 14. I know that many people are worried," he said. "Even though we have built a lot of software, I am well aware that there are many concerns. It is not to the point where I lose sleep at night, but I think about it a lot. I will do well." At the Oct. 12 showcase he had emphasized the primacy of the music itself, stating that "even the feeling that 'this is different from existing K-pop' must ultimately begin with the song" and urging audiences to first decide whether they simply liked what they heard.

A2O Entertainment was established in 2024 after Lee sold his stake in SM Entertainment to Hybe in 2023 and agreed to a three-year non-compete period that restricted domestic production. That restriction ended earlier this year. The company had previously focused on international projects, including the China-oriented girl group A2O May. Lee has described the new acts as part of an effort to balance performance visuals with songs that stand on their own, while experimenting with production technologies such as 4D Gaussian splatting for music videos.

By Oct. 22, A2O Lite had collected three consecutive music-show wins: first place on SBS Life's "The Show" on Oct. 20, MBC M's "Show Champion" on Oct. 21 and Mnet's "M Countdown" on Oct. 22. After the latest victory the members said they were grateful to fans and would continue working hard, according to Korean entertainment reports. The group also saw strong early placement on Spotify charts in several Asian markets and on Chinese platforms such as QQ Music.

Industry observers view the rapid chart and broadcast results as an early test of whether Lee's established production methods — elaborate vocal arrangements, precise choreography and multinational lineups — still resonate with current listeners. A2O Lite's concept materials describe each member as carrying "unique colors shaped by their memories and emotions" that "blend to create new hues," with the group name combining "alpha to omega" (a complete cycle) and "lite" (light). Whether the early momentum translates into sustained popularity remains to be seen as the group continues promotions.