SEOUL, South Korea — Barely three weeks after its debut, A2O LITE has become the most talked-about new act in K-pop.

The nine-member girl group, often spelled "A20 LITE" online, released its debut single, "Neon," on Oct. 13. Since then, the song has topped South Korea's biggest charts, cracked Billboard's global rankings and spawned a wave of viral memes and dance videos.

Here are 10 reasons behind the group's sudden rise.

1. The return of K-pop's founding producer

A2O LITE is the creation of Lee Soo Man, the founder and former chief of SM Entertainment, the agency behind acts such as BoA, Girls' Generation and EXO. Lee is widely credited with building the modern K-pop idol system.

His new agency, A2O Entertainment, launched A2O LITE alongside a 15-member boy group, A2O SOUL, marking his return to the industry after a three-year non-compete agreement with HYBE expired. That comeback alone guaranteed intense attention.

At the group's debut showcase, Lee said he hoped listeners would "first get to feel that it's good" before trying to analyze what makes the group different.

2. A record-breaking chart debut

"Neon" reached No. 1 on the Top 100 chart of Melon, South Korea's largest music streaming service, just 29 hours after release. It was the fastest debut song by a rookie group to top the chart since Melon revamped it in 2021.

The song went on to hold the top spot on Melon for 15 straight days.

3. A rare "Perfect All-Kill"

"Neon" achieved a Perfect All-Kill, topping all of South Korea's major real-time and daily music charts at once, including Melon, Genie and Bugs.

According to chart trackers, A2O LITE joined ILLIT and BLACKPINK as the only K-pop groups ever to score a Perfect All-Kill with a debut song.

4. A catchy hook turned meme

The song's repeated hook, "neon and beyond," has proven highly addictive. It also took on a life of its own after Korean listeners began hearing it as a phrase meaning "unmarried and non-marriage," according to the Kyunghyang Shinmun.

That playful mishearing spread rapidly online, helping push the song into users' social media feeds and onto the charts.

5. A flood of parody and dance videos

Social media has been overflowing with parody videos using the music and choreography of "Neon," fueling what some Korean media have called an "A2O Lite syndrome."

Even established stars joined in. Sunny of Girls' Generation, who is with A2O Entertainment, posted an AI-edited clip of Lee and longtime producer Yoo Young-jin performing the routine.

6. An "old yet fresh" sound

Rather than chasing current trends, "Neon" deliberately recreates the style of earlier K-pop, giving listeners what critics have described as an "old yet fresh" appeal.

The agency calls its sound "Zalpha Pop," built around heavy bass and distinctive individual vocals. The track features contributions from Yoo and producer Dem Jointz, both veterans of SM's biggest hits.

7. Futuristic visuals and precise choreography

The group's retro-futuristic concept and tightly synchronized choreography have drawn praise, even from people who previously paid little attention to K-pop.

A performance video posted by the K-pop YouTube channel M2 drew 2 million views within a day. As of Oct. 26, the official music video had surpassed 26.59 million views.

8. A multinational lineup with broad reach

A2O LITE's members come from five countries: South Korea, Japan, China, Thailand and the United States. That diversity has helped the group connect with fans across Asia and beyond.

"Neon" reached No. 1 in Hong Kong and Taiwan and No. 2 in Singapore. In Japan, it topped Oricon's weekly streaming surge ranking and reached No. 9 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100.

9. A breakthrough on global charts

The song has also crossed into worldwide rankings. On Billboard charts dated Oct. 31, "Neon" debuted at No. 8 on the Global 200 and jumped from No. 107 to No. 3 on the Global Excluding U.S. chart.

In about two weeks, the song logged 25.9 million streams worldwide. It also set a record for the biggest streaming week by a girl group song on YouTube Music Korea, with 17.3 million streams, surpassing BLACKPINK's "Pink Venom."

10. Music show trophies in record time

Without even releasing a physical album, A2O LITE won its first music show trophy just seven days after debut.

The group has since collected six wins, including first place on "The Show," "M Countdown," "Inkigayo" and "Show K-Pop," plus two straight weeks on "Show Champion." On the Circle Chart, "Neon" has claimed a triple crown, topping the digital, streaming and global K-pop charts for two consecutive weeks.

Debate over the members' ages

The group's rapid rise has also come with criticism. All nine members are minors, and three were 13 at debut, making them among the youngest idols ever to debut in K-pop.

Critics in South Korea and abroad have questioned whether such young performers should face the pressures of the industry, and some objected to stage costumes and promotional images they considered inappropriate for the members' ages. In a later appearance on KBS's "Music Bank," the group performed in long-sleeved tops and long pants, a change many viewers welcomed.

Lee has acknowledged the public's concerns about the youngest members, saying he understands the worries and that the company has built support systems and programs for them. Some fans have also urged that criticism be directed at the company rather than at the young performers themselves.

What comes next

With chart dominance at home and growing international momentum, A2O LITE has quickly become one of the most closely watched rookie groups in years. The group has already been added to the lineup for the D Awards 2027 in Paris.

The coming months will test whether the group can turn a viral debut into lasting success, and how its agency responds to ongoing questions about the welfare of its young members.