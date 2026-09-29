SM Entertainment Climbs 1.8 Percent to 83,800 Won in a Quiet Kosdaq Session After September Swings

SEOUL — SM Entertainment Co. closed at 83,800 won on Tuesday, up 1,500 won, or 1.82 percent, in a session that looked more like a bounce than a breakout.

The Kosdaq-listed music company, ticker 041510, opened near 82,400 won, traded as low as 81,500 won and as high as 84,000 won, and finished just under that high. Volume was about 109,000 shares, in line with its recent average. Market value was roughly 1.9 trillion won on 22.89 million shares.

The move reversed Monday's 0.36 percent slip to 82,300 won. It did not repair the year. MarketWatch put the year-to-date loss near 38 percent and the 12-month drop near 36 percent. The 52-week range still runs from 63,900 won to 140,400 won. One month and three months look better: gains on the order of 13 percent and 18 percent as the stock climbed off August lows near 72,000 won.

No SM filing on Tuesday announced a tour, album or buyback that would explain a 1.8 percent rise by itself. Kosdaq tape that day was mixed after a weak U.S. session and another jump in Treasury yields tied to oil and the Strait of Hormuz. Chip names recovered some of Monday's losses. Entertainment stocks often drift with that risk mood when there is no company headline.

The fundamental file is older than Tuesday's print. On Aug. 4–5 SM reported second-quarter revenue of 349.6 billion won, up 15.4 percent from a year earlier, and operating profit of 52.9 billion won, up 11 percent. Concerts and merchandise from TVXQ, Super Junior, EXO, aespa and NCT Wish carried the quarter. Stand-alone operating profit fell 4.6 percent to 43.8 billion won. Net income was 29.2 billion won, down 5.6 percent. Trailing twelve-month revenue is about 1.27 trillion won; trailing net income is about 132 billion won, down more than 50 percent from the prior year. Trailing EPS is about 5,750 won, putting the stock near 14.3 times earnings and 1.5 times sales.

Twenty analysts compiled by stock-data services rate the shares a buy, with an average 12-month target near 114,050 won — about 36 percent above Tuesday's close if that consensus holds. The next scheduled earnings date is Nov. 5. The last cash dividend was 1,620 won, ex-date Dec. 29, 2025, a yield near 2 percent at this price.

Kakao remains the strategic shareholder. Company materials list Kakao's stake around 22 percent as of June; other reports put Kakao and Kakao Corp. together above 40 percent of SM when affiliates are combined. That link is why mid-September IP news still sits in the tape. On Sept. 16 Kakao Entertainment said it had formed a partnership with The Walt Disney Company Korea for about 10 mid- to long-term projects mixing K-pop intellectual property with Disney stories and characters, spanning music, content, commerce and live shows. The two sides also discussed a tentatively named K-culture fund.

A Kakao Entertainment official said, "K-pop has established itself as a cultural phenomenon that influences lifestyle overall, including fashion and beauty, beyond content." The official added, "Through this partnership, we will cooperate so that K-pop artists and music can meet Disney stories and expand into a new universe."

Seoul Economic Daily reported that Disney is pursuing work that would pair SM artist universes with Marvel storylines and is preparing other collaborations with HYBE and Starship. Disney Korea described Korea as "optimized for a cross-border strategy across K-pop, K-content, K-fashion and K-food, which makes it a strategically important market from a global perspective." Those comments were published in mid-September. They are not a Tuesday catalyst. They are the backdrop investors still price when SM ticks higher without a new release.

SM's roster — aespa, NCT, Riize, EXO and older acts still touring — is the operating engine. Q2 showed that engine works when stages are full. The stock's collapse from 140,400 won shows how fast that multiple compresses when earnings quality, one-off items or group politics dominate. Simply Wall St flagged large one-off items equal to about 24 percent of trailing pre-tax profit. A court decision in late August voided a 9 million-dollar tax on a 43 million-dollar payout to founder Lee Soo-man, another reminder that SM's story is still tangled with its old ownership fight.

Tuesday's 83,800 won close is a number, not a thesis. Volume was ordinary. The high of 84,000 won did not break. The year is still deeply negative. The useful facts are the print, the range, the Kakao-Disney IP track from Sept. 16, the August concert-led quarter and the November earnings date. Until one of those changes, 1.82 percent is a quiet Kosdaq bounce in a name that has already given back most of last year's premium.