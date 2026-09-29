SEOUL, South Korea — Shares of HYBE, South Korea's largest K-pop entertainment company and the agency behind BTS, fell nearly 2% on Tuesday, giving back gains from the previous session and keeping the stock near its lowest level in a year.

HYBE stock closed at 158,700 won on the Korea Exchange, down 3,200 won, or 1.98%, from Monday's close of 161,900 won.

The decline came without any specific negative disclosure from the company. Korean financial media attributed the drop to weaker sentiment across the entertainment sector and possible short-term profit-taking after the stock rose more than 3% on Monday.

Near yearly lows

Tuesday's close left HYBE just above its 52-week low of 153,900 won and far below its 52-week high of 405,500 won. The stock has lost roughly 30% of its value over the past year, and the company's market capitalization now stands at about 6.7 trillion won ($4.9 billion).

The slide in HYBE's shares stands in sharp contrast to the broader South Korean market, which has surged to record levels this year on booming demand for AI memory chips. The benchmark KOSPI index closed down 0.27% at 6,870.81 on Tuesday, as foreign selling, surging U.S. Treasury yields and high oil prices weighed on sentiment.

Record results, falling shares

HYBE's share price weakness has persisted despite strong financial results powered by the return of BTS, the company's biggest act.

In July, HYBE reported second-quarter revenue of 1.45 trillion won, up 105.5% from a year earlier, while operating profit rose 159.3% to 170.9 billion won. The results beat market expectations.

But the stock tumbled 16.09% the day after the earnings release, its worst single-day decline since June 2022, and extended losses the following day to its lowest level since September 2024. The sell-off wiped as much as 2.845 trillion won ($1.96 billion) from the company's market value in less than 24 hours.

Analysts said investors were concerned that much of HYBE's revenue growth came from concerts, which carry lower profit margins than merchandise and album sales. The market had expected growth to be led by higher-margin merchandise, and the shift in revenue mix raised questions about the company's profitability.

Some analysts have also argued that the broader K-pop industry has entered a slower growth phase since album sales peaked in the first half of 2023, making it harder to justify the high valuations entertainment stocks once commanded.

BTS back in the spotlight

BTS's return has been central to HYBE's business this year. The group's seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, reunited after completing South Korea's mandatory military service and returned to global stages.

In one of the year's biggest music moments, BTS performed the halftime show at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

HYBE said in its second-quarter earnings release that more than 200 concerts from all of its artists are expected in the second half of 2026, on top of 119 concerts in the first half. Together, that would be the most concerts for the company since 2021.

Analysts remain upbeat

Despite the steep decline in the share price, analysts remain largely positive on the company's long-term outlook.

All 24 analysts tracked by Investing.com rate HYBE a buy, with an average 12-month price target of 332,500 won, more than double Tuesday's closing price. Price targets range from 210,000 won to 450,000 won.

Brokerages have pointed to additional merchandise production in the second half of the year and expanding tours by HYBE's newer groups, including boy band Cortis and global girl group Katseye, as factors likely to support future earnings.

HYBE's roster also includes popular acts such as Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen and Le Sserafim, spread across several labels under the company's multi-label system.

Losses weigh on profitability

Still, HYBE's overall financial picture remains mixed. The company posted a net loss of about 456 billion won over the last 12 months, according to financial data provider StockAnalysis, even as trailing revenue climbed to about 2.85 trillion won.

The company holds a solid balance sheet, with about 1.89 trillion won in cash against 984 billion won in debt.

HYBE has also faced scrutiny in recent years over legal and governance issues. Its founder and chairman, Bang Si-hyuk, came under regulatory investigation in 2025 over allegations related to the company's 2020 initial public offering. HYBE has denied any legal violation.

The company also went through a long, public dispute with Min Hee-jin, the former head of its subsidiary label Ador, which manages girl group NewJeans. The conflict drew widespread attention in South Korea and weighed on investor sentiment.

Entertainment sector under pressure

HYBE's decline on Tuesday came amid broader weakness in South Korean entertainment and consumer-related stocks, as investors focused heavily on the semiconductor sector that has driven most of the market's gains this year.

Rivals including SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment have also faced pressure as investors reassess growth prospects for the K-pop industry after years of rapid expansion.

HYBE is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings on Oct. 29. Investors will be watching closely for signs that the company can improve profit margins as its concert schedule expands, along with updates on merchandise sales, album releases and the performance of its newer groups.

The results will also offer a clearer picture of how much BTS's return is contributing to the company's bottom line, and whether HYBE can reverse the steep decline in its share price that has persisted even as its revenue has surged.