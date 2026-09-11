Woori Financial Group Shares Jump Over 6% in U.S. Trading Even as Korean Markets Tumble on Oil Fears

Read more South Korea's KOSPI Plunges Nearly 4% As Chip Stocks Sink And Global Bond Selloff Deepens Amid Iran Fears South Korea's KOSPI Plunges Nearly 4% As Chip Stocks Sink And Global Bond Selloff Deepens Amid Iran Fears

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. climbed sharply in early U.S. trading Friday, rising $4.88, or 6.54%, to $79.38 as of 9:33 a.m. Eastern time, a move that stood in stark contrast to a steep selloff in the company's home market of South Korea earlier the same day.

The gain in the New York-listed American depositary shares, which trade under the ticker WF, came even as South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index plunged 3.29% in Seoul trading, opening at 6,802.50 as a surge in global oil prices and renewed inflation fears triggered a broad risk-off move across Asian markets. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the two technology giants that carry outsized weight on the KOSPI, led that decline as investors reacted to rising energy costs, climbing global bond yields and escalating geopolitical tensions tied to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

No specific company announcement had been identified as the driver behind Friday's move in the U.S.-listed shares as of this writing. Trading volume in the ADR has historically been thin, averaging roughly 65,000 shares a day, which can make the stock more susceptible to outsized percentage swings on relatively modest dollar volume compared with more heavily traded U.S. financial stocks.

A strong earnings year for Woori

Whatever the immediate catalyst, the move comes against the backdrop of a notably strong year for Woori Financial Group's underlying business. The company posted a 66% quarter-over-quarter surge in net income in the second quarter of 2026, according to financial data aggregated by stock analysis platforms, with record net operating revenue and strong growth in non-interest income. Woori's common equity tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of a bank's financial cushion, reached 13.71% in the period, and the company's board approved a historic 350 billion won share buyback program.

Woori's non-bank businesses, which include insurance and securities operations built up through recent acquisitions, reportedly tripled their contribution to overall earnings during the quarter, a shift the company has pointed to as evidence of a more diversified and resilient earnings base heading into the back half of the year.

The company also reported reviewed first-half 2026 results with a clean audit opinion in mid-August, and it has continued to return capital to shareholders through its quarterly dividend program. Under South Korean regulatory changes tied to the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act, Woori set its third-quarter 2026 dividend record date for November 10, with an expected payment date of November 30.

Part of a broader rally in Korean bank stocks

Friday's move continues a pattern that has defined South Korea's major banking stocks for much of the past two years. Shares of the country's largest financial groups — KB, Shinhan, Hana and Woori — have posted substantial gains on the KOSPI as part of a broader re-rating of previously undervalued Korean equities. That shift has been driven in large part by the government's Corporate Value-up Program, an initiative aimed at closing the valuation gap between Korean companies and their international peers by encouraging higher dividend payouts, share buybacks and improved capital efficiency.

Woori, historically the smallest of Korea's big four financial holding companies and previously the most discounted due in part to residual government ownership of its shares, has been highlighted by analysts as one of the more compelling value opportunities among the group. According to consensus estimates from 19 analysts tracked by financial data platforms, the average rating on Woori's Korea-listed shares is "Strong Buy," with a 12-month price target implying meaningful upside from recent levels.

Broader market context remains volatile

The divergence between Woori's U.S.-listed shares and the broader Korean market Friday underscores just how turbulent trading conditions have become across Asian and global markets in recent days. Brent crude oil prices climbed above $108 a barrel, driven by escalating tensions tied to the Iran conflict, including reports of a possible strike on Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline and continued attacks on vessels near strategic Gulf waterways. The Bank of Korea has separately warned that leveraged trading tied to artificial intelligence and semiconductor stocks could amplify volatility in the domestic market going forward.

South Korean investors are watching several intersecting risks closely: the trajectory of oil prices, movements in U.S. Treasury yields, the broader Iran conflict, and upcoming U.S. inflation data that could influence Federal Reserve policy. Any easing in geopolitical tensions could relieve pressure on the KOSPI, while a further spike in crude prices threatens to keep risk sentiment weak across the region.

Investors in Woori Financial Group's U.S.-listed shares will likely be looking for confirmation of what drove Friday's early gain as the trading session progresses, given that the move appeared disconnected from the day's broader market narrative in Korea. Absent a specific corporate catalyst, some of the volatility may reflect the ADR's relatively low trading volume combined with broader dislocations in currency and cross-border capital flows tied to the current bout of global market stress.

For now, Woori's underlying fundamentals — record quarterly profit growth, an expanding non-bank business, a strengthened capital position and continued shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks — continue to support the bullish analyst consensus on the stock, even as the company's home market grapples with a sharp bout of risk-off selling tied to energy prices and geopolitical uncertainty.