SEOUL, South Korea — Lee Soo-man, the producer who built SM Entertainment into a K-pop powerhouse, has returned to the South Korean music market with a new girl group, A2O LITE, whose debut has drawn comparisons to the signature sound that defined his former agency.

The nine-member group released its debut digital single, "Neon," on Tuesday, a day after a large-scale showcase near Seoul. Some longtime fans have welcomed the group as a revival of the classic SM style, while others have raised concerns, particularly about the members' young ages.

Here are 10 things to know about A2O LITE.

1. Lee Soo-man's first Korean girl group since leaving SM

A2O LITE is the first girl group Lee has launched in South Korea since his producing contract with SM Entertainment ended in 2022. Lee, 74, sold his stake in SM to Hybe in 2023 and agreed to a three-year noncompete clause that barred him from domestic music production and artist management. That restriction expired in February.

Lee now serves as key producer at A2O Entertainment.

2. Nine members with a multinational lineup

The group's members are Young, Himeki, Vora, Xili, Rada, Merci, Ayune, OA and Aijing. All nine attended the debut showcase alongside Lee.

A2O Entertainment introduced the lineup on Oct. 8, revealing the nine members through a video introduction on the music show "M Countdown." The roster includes members of several nationalities, reflecting the global approach A2O has emphasized since its founding.

3. A very young group

A2O LITE is notably young. Three of its members were born in 2013, and the group's average age is 15.1, according to South Korean media.

The members' ages have sparked criticism among some fans online ahead of the debut, renewing a long-running debate in the K-pop industry about how young performers should be when they begin professional careers. The agency has not publicly addressed the criticism.

4. 'Neon' is produced by a longtime SM collaborator

"Neon" was produced by Yoo Young-jin, who worked closely with Lee for decades at SM Entertainment and helped shape the label's distinctive sound. Dem Jointz, another producer associated with SM releases, also worked on the track.

The involvement of Yoo has been a key reason fans have described the song as carrying the "SM sensibility" that defined acts from the agency's earlier eras.

5. Lee says the song comes first

At the showcase, Lee stressed that music remains at the heart of the project.

"In the end, I think the most important thing is the song," Lee said, adding that the feeling of being different from existing K-pop must begin with the music itself.

6. A new genre called 'Zalpha pop'

"Neon" is presented as an example of "Zalpha pop," a genre label A2O Entertainment has promoted as its signature sound. The term refers to the "Zalpha" generation, a blend of Generation Z, born from the mid-1990s, and Generation Alpha, born in the 2010s.

A2O first introduced the concept in 2024, when it unveiled its initial trainees.

7. Part of a shared universe with boy group A2O SOUL

A2O LITE debuted alongside a 15-member boy group, A2O SOUL, whose debut single is "Superstar." The simultaneous launch of two groups departs from the usual K-pop practice of introducing one new act at a time.

Both groups exist within a shared fictional universe called "ACE," short for A2O Cosmic Epic. Members are not limited to a fixed lineup and may perform in solo acts, smaller units or special projects. The showcase opened with a mixed performance featuring members of both groups.

Some reviewers have compared the structure to NCT, the expansive boy group concept Lee developed at SM.

8. A big debut stage

The groups were introduced at a global debut showcase, "Welcome to Soulite From A2O SOUL A2O LITE," held Monday at the KINTEX convention center in Goyang, near Seoul. The event was streamed globally through M2 and Mnet Plus.

Lee devoted a significant portion of the event to technology, including virtual reality and artificial intelligence. The venue featured booths showcasing a system that recreates artists' performances in virtual reality and "Blooming Talk," an AI platform that lets fans hold conversations with artists.

9. The project was announced nearly a year ago

Lee first announced the expansion of his A2O project, including the then-upcoming groups A2O LITE and A2O SOUL, on Dec. 18, 2025. The agency opened A2O LITE's official social media accounts on Oct. 8, the same day it announced the release date for "Neon."

10. Following in the footsteps of A2O MAY

A2O LITE is not A2O Entertainment's first girl group. The agency previously launched A2O MAY, a global girl group that ranked No. 8 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. Unlike A2O MAY, which focused on overseas markets, A2O LITE and A2O SOUL are A2O's first acts to debut officially in South Korea.

A2O Entertainment is based in Singapore and has offices in the United States, China and Japan.

Early reaction

Initial reaction to "Neon" has been mixed but attentive. Some fans and reviewers praised the track as a welcome return to the polished, energetic style associated with Lee and Yoo's work at SM, describing it as a strong introduction to the group.

Others questioned the decision to debut such young members, an issue likely to follow the group as it begins promotions.

How A2O LITE performs on music charts and music shows in the coming weeks will offer the first real test of whether Lee's formula can succeed again under a new banner.