Stray Kids Expand RUN IT World Tour to 46 Shows With Stadium Dates in Los Angeles, London, Paris and Milan

SEOUL, South Korea — K-pop group Stray Kids are adding 25 shows to their "RUN IT" world tour, taking it to some of the biggest stadiums in North America and Europe. The expansion brings the tour to 46 shows in 31 cities.

JYP Entertainment, the group's agency, said the new shows will be played in 23 cities. They begin with four stadium concerts in Japan next spring and continue with a run of stadium dates across the United States, Canada and Europe in the summer.

The new leg opens April 24-25 at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, followed by May 4-5 at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka.

The group then crosses the Pacific for a 14-date North American run beginning May 16 at Lumen Field in Seattle. Stops include BC Place in Vancouver, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Petco Park in San Diego and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on May 29.

The tour moves on to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and to Houston, Atlanta, Miami and Orlando, Florida. After that come Soldier Field in Chicago, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore and Rogers Stadium in Toronto. The North American leg ends June 29 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The European leg begins July 9 at Paris' Plenitude Arena and continues to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 13. Shows follow at Munich's Allianz Arena, Vienna's Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Barcelona's Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys and the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. The tour wraps up July 31 at San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Presales for the North American and European dates open Nov. 18, according to Live Nation, which is promoting those legs. General sales begin Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. local time. Fans can register for presale access through Nov. 15.

The expansion comes as the group prepares for its first lineup change caused by military service. On Nov. 5, JYP announced that Lee Know will begin his mandatory military service in early 2027, making him the first Stray Kids member to enlist.

"Lee Know is scheduled to fulfill his mandatory military service in the first quarter of 2027. As a result, he may be unable to participate in some of the activities scheduled for the first quarter of 2027," the agency said in a statement.

JYP said Lee Know would meet fans through various content and solo activities before he enlists, and that further details would be shared later. Music Times reported that the tour announcement also confirmed he will not take part in the North American and European legs.

Under South Korean law, most able-bodied men must complete about 18 to 21 months of military service, generally before they turn 30. Lee Know was born in October 1998.

"RUN IT" began in July at the KSPO Dome in Seoul's Songpa district. The group played five Seoul shows, on July 25-26 and 29 and Aug. 1-2, and all of them sold out, according to the agency.

The tour then moved to Japan. Stray Kids played three nights at the Tokyo Dome from Nov. 6 to 8, and JYP said all seven of the group's Japan shows so far have sold out. The new Yokohama and Osaka stadium shows extend their reach in a market that has been one of their strongest overseas.

The tour is named after a digital single on "THIS & THAT," the mini-album Stray Kids released in August. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the group's ninth chart-topping album in the United States.

Stray Kids also played several high-profile stages outside their own tour this year. They performed at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York in June and at Rock in Rio in Brazil in September.

"STRAYCITY," a festival built around the group and organized by JYP Entertainment and Live Nation, ran five shows in three Latin American cities and drew a total of about 270,000 people, the agency said.

Stray Kids debuted in 2018 under JYP Entertainment. The group has eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. Known for writing and producing much of their own music through the in-house team 3RACHA, they are one of the best-selling K-pop acts in the world.

Their previous world tour, "dominATE," ran from 2024 to 2025 and took them to stadiums across Asia, North America, Latin America, Europe and Australia. The expanded "RUN IT" schedule puts the group in many of the largest venues in world music, including SoFi, MetLife and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Their 2027 run is among the most ambitious touring schedules for a K-pop act.