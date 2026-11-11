INDIO, Calif. — Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA will headline the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Reggaeton star Daddy Yankee will lead a special production as a fourth top-billed act, organizers announced Tuesday, ending months of industry speculation over who would top one of the world's most closely watched festival bills.

The festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio over two weekends, April 9-11 and April 16-18. Lipa will close Friday nights, Tame Impala will headline Saturdays and SZA will close Sundays. Both weekends will have the same lineup.

Daddy Yankee is listed at the bottom of the poster under the "In the Desert" special billing. In recent years that spot has gone to large one-off productions. The Puerto Rican artist, widely credited with taking reggaeton into the global mainstream, retired from music in December 2023, which makes his Coachella booking one of the bill's biggest surprises.

For Lipa, the booking is a milestone. The British-Albanian pop star has never been on Coachella's lineup in her own right. Her only previous appearance in the desert was as a guest during Martin Garrix's set in 2017. Her 2024 album "Radical Optimism," which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, featured production from Tame Impala's Kevin Parker on many songs, so the two acts have a close creative link.

Tame Impala, the Australian psychedelic-pop project led by Parker, returns to the headline slot for the first time since 2019 and is touring behind last year's album "Deadbeat." The band has played Coachella several times. SZA, the Grammy-winning R&B singer, has played the festival twice before. She performed in 2018 and made a surprise appearance in April 2026, joining Justin Bieber for her hit "Snooze."

Below the headliners, the bill is heavy on dance and pop. Madonna is billed for the dance tent on Friday. The same night also includes Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Jisoo, Diljit Dosanjh, Peggy Gou, Kehlani, Giorgio Moroder and Social Distortion.

Saturday includes Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Robyn, Måneskin, Underworld, Leon Bridges and Magdalena Bay. Sunday includes Don Toliver, Dom Dolla, Becky G, Empire of the Sun, Tove Lo, BABYMONSTER and Chase & Status, among others.

French electronic duo Justice will also debut an exhibit called "Blinded by the Lights" in the festival's bunker space. That space held a Radiohead installation last year.

The announcement confirms reports that had circulated for weeks. Industry publication HITS Daily Double first named Lipa and Tame Impala as expected headliners in September and later reported that SZA would fill the remaining slot. TMZ reported in late October that all three were nearly confirmed. Days before the official reveal, SFGATE reported that SZA appeared to have leaked the headliners herself.

According to those industry reports, festival promoter Goldenvoice had also pursued other major acts for the top slots, including BTS, Miley Cyrus and Radiohead. Coachella has not commented on those reports.

The 2027 headliners follow a 2026 edition led by Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, with Anyma in the special-production slot. Last year's lineup was announced in September, so this year's reveal came about two months later than usual.

Passes for both weekends go on sale Friday at noon Pacific time. Advance-sale passes released earlier this year sold out quickly. Organizers say passes are valid only for the weekend purchased, and single-day tickets are not offered. Official hotel-and-pass packages are also available.

Coachella is one of the highest-grossing music festivals in the world. Its lineup is widely seen as a bellwether for the touring industry, and artists often time new albums and tours around their desert appearances.