Kate Middleton Hailed as Royal Family's New 'Matriarch' in Echo of Queen Elizabeth, Body Language Expert Says

LONDON — Four years after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has become the steady center of the British royal family, according to a body language specialist who analyzed her appearance at this year's Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

Judi James, a body language expert, told Britain's Daily Express that the princess has stepped into the role of the royal family's "natural matriarch," comparing her presence to that of the late queen.

The assessment is one commentator's interpretation of public appearances, not an official description of Catherine's role. The princess's formal position within the royal family has not changed.

The Cenotaph service

James based her analysis largely on Catherine's appearance at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, on Nov. 8, 2026.

The annual service honors members of the armed forces who died in the two world wars and later conflicts. Senior royals traditionally lay wreaths at the Cenotaph during a two-minute silence, while other family members watch from balconies of the nearby Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

James said Catherine has emerged as a calming figure amid the royal family's recent turmoil. In her view, the princess projects the kind of signals of continuity and resilience that the late queen was known for.

"Over the past few years of drama and scandal for the royal Firm, [Catherine] has emerged as their natural matriarch," James said.

Reading the balcony

The expert pointed to specific moments from the ceremony. Watching from the balcony as her husband, Prince William, took part in the wreath-laying below, Catherine kept her gaze fixed on him, James said.

She interpreted that look as "a message of silent unity" with William, suggesting the princess was beside him in spirit even while watching from above.

James also highlighted what she described as a subtle synchronicity between the couple after the wreath-laying. She said she noticed their blinking increase at the same moment, which she read as a sign of shared emotion as they paid their respects.

Body language analysis is subjective, and experts' interpretations of gestures and expressions can differ. Such readings are a common feature of British royal coverage but are not a reliable guide to what royals are thinking or feeling.

A family in transition

The comparison to Queen Elizabeth reflects the broader changes the royal family has gone through since her death in September 2022, after a reign of 70 years.

Since then, King Charles III has taken the throne, and the family has dealt with a series of public challenges. Both the king and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with cancer in 2024, prompting long breaks from public duties. Catherine announced in early 2025 that she was in remission and has since gradually returned to a fuller schedule of engagements.

The family has also contended with a long-running rift with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020. Royal commentators have recently suggested that relations between Harry and William remain strained, even after the Sussexes returned to Britain this year.

Against that backdrop, many commentators have portrayed Catherine as a stabilizing figure, both in public and within the family.

The queen's legacy

Queen Elizabeth was widely seen as the anchor of the royal family for decades, known for her steady public presence, sense of duty and calm in the face of crises. Comparisons to her have often been used by royal watchers to describe members of the family who project similar qualities.

Catherine, who is expected one day to become queen consort when William takes the throne, has increasingly been described in such terms. Her public image has been shaped in recent years by her work on early childhood development, her support for the armed forces, and the openness with which she discussed her cancer treatment.

A weekend of remembrance

The Cenotaph service came a day after the royal family attended the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, where the king and queen were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior royals.

Remembrance weekend is one of the most solemn occasions in the royal calendar, and the family's appearances are closely watched by the public and the press.

Kensington Palace typically does not comment on body language analysis or speculation about family roles.

A note: the article is based on the RealityTea report you supplied and frames Judi James' remarks as one commentator's interpretation, not fact. Background details such as the 2024 cancer diagnoses and the queen's reign are general context, not from the report. I can also make this a doc you can edit here, share, or download as Word or PDF, if you'd like.