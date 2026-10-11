Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Still Haven't Seen King Charles Six Weeks After Shock Move Back to Britain

LONDON — Six weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, surprised many by moving their family from California back to England, the couple have yet to see King Charles III in person, according to a report published Saturday.

Citing unnamed sources, Page Six reported that Harry has spoken with his father by phone several times since the move but that the two have not met face to face. The king and Queen Camilla have spent recent weeks in Scotland, including a stay at Balmoral Castle, where they were joined by Prince William, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and their three children.

The king and queen have traveled to London periodically for meetings but are scheduled to begin a tour of the Caribbean on Oct. 27, meaning a meeting with the Sussexes may not happen for some time.

Buckingham Palace and representatives for the Sussexes have not publicly commented on the timing of any reunion.

Hopes for reconciliation

Despite the distance, a royal insider told Page Six that many within the family hope Harry and his father can repair their relationship.

"Absolutely, everyone hopes that father and son can have a closer — more private — relationship," the insider said. "It just does not help when every time they meet or speak it leaks out."

Relations may have been further strained by a new book by Harry's uncle, Charles Spencer, about his late sister, Princess Diana. The book, "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister," is currently topping bestseller charts.

In it, Spencer alleges that Charles said in a phone call that Diana would soon be forgotten following her death in 1997. The king's representatives have firmly denied the claim.

According to Page Six, the king is angry about the book, and Harry's visit with his uncle over the summer has not helped matters.

"The fact that Harry was just with his uncle in the summer makes it seem that he has a good relationship with him — and the King is furious about the book," a source said.

A decision years in the making

Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, returned to live in Britain in late August after six years in North America, ending a period that began with their dramatic exit from royal duties in early 2020.

The couple have described the move as an "extended stay" and said they plan to live as an "international family," keeping their homes in California and Portugal.

Although the move appeared sudden to many in Britain, sources told Page Six that the couple had considered returning for several years. They made the final decision after a summer vacation that included a reunion between the king and his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, as well as a visit to Althorp, Diana's ancestral estate.

The family moved quickly to enroll their children in local schools. According to the report, they plan to remain in Britain at least through the end of the school year next summer, after which they could consider living elsewhere, possibly in Canada or Australia.

The family is currently staying at a cottage on the estate of financier Ian Wace, Page Six reported.

Harry opens up about depression

The move comes as Harry has spoken candidly about his mental health following his departure from royal life.

In a new Masterclass session on grief with neuroscientist Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor, Harry said he experienced a period of depression after he and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles and moved to Canada in 2020.

"Being in Canada, away from the stressful environment where presumably my body was just pumped full of adrenaline, within two or three days, I experienced this adrenaline crash, something that I'd never experienced before," he said.

"It was as if I needed stress in order to get the adrenaline to make my brain function ... I felt like I couldn't function," he added.

Busy year ahead

Living in Britain is expected to give Harry more time to focus on several major projects, including a reported documentary marking the 30th anniversary of Diana's death next year and the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England.

The move may also support Harry's long-running effort to secure armed police protection from the British government while in the country, an issue he has pursued for years.

No Christmas at Sandringham

The Sussexes are not expected to join the king and other senior royals for the traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, according to Page Six.

Instead, they plan either to remain in Britain or return to California for the holidays, joined by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Harry and Meghan have not spoken with William and Catherine in years, the report said. The two couples were last seen together publicly in 2022 after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"There is a hierarchy," a palace insider told Page Six. "And the King is the CEO, he's the boss — what he says go, so it's better not to put themselves in any difficult position."

Life in the Cotswolds

Since their arrival, the couple have been spotted enjoying a quieter life in the English countryside. They were photographed holding hands during a lunch at The Falkland Arms, a 16th-century pub in the Oxfordshire village of Great Tew.

According to Page Six, the couple are expected to make their first official public appearance together in Britain within days.

Meghan made her first London outing since the move this week, meeting Nobel laureate and education campaigner Malala Yousafzai for afternoon tea at Claridge's hotel in Mayfair. The two previously joined forces in 2020 for a virtual conversation marking the International Day of the Girl.

The couple have also spent time with friends including Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, their former California neighbors, and Meghan's longtime friend Kelly McKee Zajfen, who shared photos of her visit on Instagram.

"To everyone we've met or bumped into, thank you for being so loving to my friend. It's been beautiful to witness. She missed you too!" Zajfen wrote.

Business continues

Meghan has continued to work on her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which recently launched a holiday collection featuring a $148 advent calendar made in collaboration with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés.

However, a reported possible appearance by Meghan in the third season of the Netflix series "The Gentlemen" appears unlikely to move forward.

"It was something that came to her," an industry source told Page Six. "And it was something she looked at, but it was only ever a brief idea, and as always things escalated."