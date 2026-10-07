Harry and Meghan's Hand-Holding Pub Date Photos Were a Deliberate 'Message' to Critics, Friend Claims

LONDON — Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan holding hands on their way to a Cotswolds pub last week were intended to send a message to the couple's critics, according to a person described as a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, though the claim has not been confirmed and the couple has not commented.

The Sussexes were photographed on Oct. 1 walking hand in hand outside The Falkland Arms, a 16th-century pub in the Oxfordshire village of Great Tew. The images, first published by British tabloid The Sun on Oct. 2, marked the couple's first public outing together in Britain since they reportedly relocated their family back to the United Kingdom on Aug. 26.

'Fingerprints all over it'

The unnamed friend told entertainment journalist Rob Shuter, in comments published on his Substack and later picked up by celebrity news sites, that the timing and look of the photos were no accident.

"This has Meghan's fingerprints all over it," the friend said.

According to the source, the former "Suits" star is highly familiar with the media, photography and publicity, and understood that the moment was right to send a pointed message to the couple's detractors.

A separate person described as a media insider also suggested the images were not a chance paparazzi encounter, claiming the couple made themselves visible to photographers.

"Everything about these pictures says planned photo opportunity," the insider said.

The insider added that the message was that Harry and Meghan remain a united team.

"Meghan knows how the press works. The hand-holding was the picture, and the picture was the message," the source said.

The claims come from anonymous sources and could not be independently verified. There is no public evidence that the couple arranged for photographers to be at the pub, and representatives for the Sussexes declined to comment on the outing, according to reports.

The outing

In the photos, the couple wore coordinated dark-toned outfits and sunglasses. Meghan, 45, was dressed in black with white sneakers and wore her hair loose, while Harry, 42, wore jeans, an olive-green jacket and a baseball cap that reports said bore the logo of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a nod to the family's years in California.

The duke was pictured studying the menu board outside before the pair went inside.

According to The Sun, Meghan ordered gluten-free beer-battered haddock and chips with mushy peas and tartar sauce, while Harry chose a chicken, ham and leek pie with seasonal greens, mashed potatoes and gravy.

Their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, were reportedly at school at the time.

A source at the pub told The Sun the couple received no special treatment and acted like local customers.

"Here, everyone is treated like royalty — no matter who you are," the insider said, adding that when the couple visited, "they acted just like regular locals."

'Staged' claims online

The photos quickly sparked debate on social media, where some users questioned how photographers knew where the couple would be and how details of their lunch orders became public.

Some critics described the moment as a "fake pap stroll" and called the images staged, while supporters pushed back, saying the couple were simply a married pair going out to lunch in their new neighborhood.

The Falkland Arms is a well-known country pub in Great Tew, a picturesque village in the Cotswolds region. The area has become popular with celebrities, and the pub has appeared in popular culture, including a reference in the television crime drama "MobLand."

Return to Britain

The couple's apparent move back to Britain marks a major shift after more than six years living in California.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as working members of the royal family in early 2020, citing intense media scrutiny and a lack of support. They settled in Montecito, California, where they built a business portfolio that included production deals, Meghan's lifestyle brand As ever and Harry's work with veterans' charities.

The relationship between the couple and the royal family has been strained in recent years, particularly following their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix documentary series and Harry's 2023 memoir, "Spare."

Harry has also been in a long-running dispute over his security arrangements when visiting the U.K., which he has said was a major factor in his reluctance to bring his family to Britain.

Reports of tensions with his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, have continued, though Harry has said in interviews that he would like to reconcile with his family.

Business ventures continue

Meghan has continued to expand her As ever brand, recently launching a limited-edition $148 Advent calendar in partnership with chocolatier Compartés featuring 24 chocolates inspired by the brand's fruit spreads.

A previous chocolate collaboration sold out in under an hour, and more products are expected later this year.

There has also been speculation about Meghan's acting plans, with reports suggesting she has explored a role in the third season of Guy Ritchie's Netflix series "The Gentlemen." Those reports have not been confirmed.

Scrutiny continues

Few public figures attract as much attention as Harry and Meghan, whose every appearance is closely examined by supporters and critics alike.

Whether the pub photos were spontaneous or carefully planned, they have once again placed the couple at the center of public debate, just weeks after their return to the country Harry left behind six years ago.

The Sussexes have not publicly addressed the claims about the photos or the reasons behind their move back to Britain.