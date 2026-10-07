Kate Reportedly Urges William to Stay Calm Over Diana Memoir as Piers Morgan Says Brothers Won't Reconcile

LONDON — Catherine, the Princess of Wales, is urging Prince William to stay above the fray as a new memoir by Princess Diana's brother reignites painful family history, according to an anonymous source quoted by a British celebrity magazine. The report has not been confirmed, and Kensington Palace has not commented.

The claims, published by Heat World and later picked up by U.S. entertainment outlets, center on "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister," a memoir by Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, released in the United States on Sept. 22 by Penguin Press.

What the source claimed

According to the unnamed source cited by Heat World, Kate has encouraged William not to react publicly to the controversy surrounding the book.

"Kate is begging William to follow his father's lead and keep the peace. She says they can't get caught up in this ugly mess, they need to stay focused on protecting the Crown and remaining dignified representatives," the source said.

The source described William as under significant strain.

"William is a man on the edge right now, you can practically see the stress vibrating off of him, it's terrible. He's worried about his father; he's worried about the future of the monarchy; he's worried about what his brother is going to do next," the source claimed.

The source also said it was difficult for William to see stories about his late mother back in the headlines, claiming he "doesn't like going over old ground, much less having it aired publicly, and seeing Harry on Team Spencer just makes it worse."

There has been no public confirmation that Prince Harry was involved in the book, and the claims about the royal couple's private conversations could not be independently verified. The royal family rarely responds to such reports.

The memoir

"Swan Song" marks the first time Earl Spencer has written at length about his sister, who died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997. Spencer delivered a widely remembered eulogy at her funeral in Westminster Abbey, in which he criticized the media and vowed to protect her sons.

The book chronicles the siblings' childhood at the Spencer family estate, their parents' divorce, Diana's marriage to Prince Charles, now King Charles III, her humanitarian work and the intense media scrutiny that followed her.

The memoir also includes several allegations against members of the royal family, particularly the king, relating to Diana's marriage and the aftermath of her death.

The book has drawn mixed reviews. The New York Times described it as a brotherly tribute "full of love and vengeance," while a reviewer for The Times of London criticized what he described as unprovable accusations against the king.

Spencer previously published "A Very Private School," a 2024 memoir about the abuse he said he suffered at a boarding school as a child.

Piers Morgan weighs in

Separately, broadcaster Piers Morgan, a longtime critic of Prince Harry and Meghan, told Fox News Digital he believes the brothers will not reconcile.

"Well, they don't speak to each other and haven't done so for years," Morgan said.

He said William is "absolutely incandescent with anger about what his little brother did in trashing the royal family," citing Harry's books, Netflix documentary series and podcasts, and what Morgan described as attacks on Catherine, Queen Camilla and the king.

"Harry took out the spray gun," Morgan said. "And when you do that, then family members who are on the receiving end aren't going to like it. My sympathies are entirely with Prince William, who's a thoroughly honorable, decent young man who's just had it with his brother and wants nothing to do with him."

Morgan does not speak for the royal family, and his comments reflect his personal views.

A long rift

The relationship between William and Harry has been strained since Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as working royals in early 2020 and moved to California.

Tensions deepened after the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, their 2022 Netflix documentary series and Harry's 2023 memoir, "Spare," in which he described private conflicts with his brother, including a physical altercation.

Harry has said in interviews that he would like to reconcile with his family. He has been reported to have met with his father on several occasions in recent times, while there has been no public sign of a reunion with William.

Harry, Meghan and their children recently relocated to Britain, according to British media reports, and the couple were photographed together at a Cotswolds pub on Oct. 1 in their first public outing since the move.

Diana anniversary documentary

The rift may face another test next year, when the 30th anniversary of Diana's death falls in August 2027.

Several outlets have reported, citing unnamed sources, that Harry is planning a documentary about his mother for the anniversary, possibly with Netflix, which has a production deal with the Sussexes. The project has not been officially announced.

In August, RadarOnline quoted an unnamed royal insider claiming William strongly objects to any such project with Netflix, partly because of the streamer's drama "The Crown," which portrayed the royal family in a way many critics viewed as unflattering.

"It sickens William that his own brother would work with them at all, let alone on something related to their beloved mother," the insider claimed.

Those claims also have not been confirmed by either brother or their representatives.

Royal silence

Kensington Palace, which represents William and Catherine, and representatives for Harry have not publicly responded to the latest reports. The royal family traditionally avoids commenting on books, tabloid reports and claims made by unnamed sources.

Catherine has largely stayed out of public disputes within the family, focusing on her charitable work and her return to royal duties after completing cancer treatment.

As the memoir continues to generate headlines, the reports underscore the lasting public fascination with Diana nearly three decades after her death, and the continuing divide between her two sons.